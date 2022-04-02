Toasters can cook more than just bread (Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

I start watching these videos with the intention that I’m only going to watch a few minutes, then I end up hours down a hack hole, being able to tell anyone who will listen the best ways to unlock a door using masking tape, whilst not touching the handle! Yes, it can get that tedious.

Some are rubbish and you can pretty much spot them when you see a woman bringing out the Sellotape to fix her skirt.

However, there was one that really stood out for me recently and it was all to do with a toaster. It’s a life hack that shocks people when they hear about it.

It will save you money on your bills and time. So, here it is: the frozen potato waffles you buy from the shop can be toasted, in your toaster, in five minutes! Game-changer!

Seriously, take them out the freezer, toast them for five minutes, or a bit longer if you and your kids like them well done and they’re good to go down the hatch. Chuck some beans on them and you’re sorted. No waiting 15 minutes to heat up the oven, then another 25 to cook them.

We’ve had them several times this week and there are no complaints yet. The banker is also happy with my energy-saving, rapid food hacks. See, those life-hack videos are worth the 2am watch after all!

