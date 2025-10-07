Firework Future looks bright without the bang

Fireworks are launched from Edinburgh Castle at Hogmanay

One of Edinburgh’s greatest charms is its ability to fill the air with colour and sound, no matter the season, time of day, or weather.

Bonfire Night, Hogmanay, the summer festivals and big stadium concerts bring crowds together to celebrate and fireworks have long been part of that spectacle. But we have to ask ourselves, at what cost?

While fireworks can be dazzling for some, for others they cause deep distress and lasting harm. Last year, Edinburgh Zoo tragically lost two beautiful red pandas. Roxie, a baby red panda, died after being overwhelmed by loud fireworks across the city. Her mother, Ginger, had died only weeks earlier. These incidents shocked the public and highlighted the unseen toll that our celebrations can take on animals – both exotic and those we have in our family homes.

The zoo sits in Corstorphine, just a short distance from Murrayfield Stadium where concerts this summer, including those by AC/DC and Oasis, drew complaints about noise levels and fireworks that exceeded permitted limits. No one wants to take the joy out of celebrations, but we do need to make sure they are responsible, safe and respectful of both people and animals. Fireworks at large venues like Murrayfield may thrill thousands inside the stadium, but they can terrify pets, disturb wildlife and distress residents miles away.

Corstorphine was one of the first neighbourhoods to adopt the Firework Control Zone approach, spearheaded by Scottish Greens councillor Dan Heap and more areas are joining as the benefits become clear. Public consultations have shown overwhelming local support for expanding these zones and they are already helping to reduce harm and anxiety for animals and vulnerable people alike.

Following noise complaints about recent Murrayfield events, the council is also considering a ban on fireworks at future stadium concerts. That’s a welcome step, but we should go further. Edinburgh could lead the way in embracing quieter, cleaner celebrations such as silent fireworks or drone light shows. Stronger enforcement of existing laws, tougher penalties for misuse and consideration of animal welfare in all event planning should be next on the agenda.

When doing your weekly shop it feels outdated to spot stalls setting up to sell fireworks for home use, something our police, paramedics and firefighters would surely love to see consigned to the past. We can still have spectacular celebrations but not at the expense of our neighbours, pets or wildlife. Roxie’s death should never have happened, and we owe it to her and to all who suffer unseen, to build a kinder and more sustainable way to celebrate together.

​Lorna Slater is a Scottish Greens MSP for Lothian