First AGM for friends of the hill - Angus Robertson

Calton Hill in Edinburgh

One of the many fantastic and relatively new organisations in Edinburgh Central is the Friends of Calton Hill group, which is one year old on Saturday.

The organisation was founded with the aim of enhancing the hill’s cleanliness, safety and beauty. The group organises activities focused on geology, archaeology, history and biodiversity including meetings, walks and events. They regularly coordinate litter collection efforts and restoration initiatives.

One significant project they are carrying out is the restoration of the rain runoff system. Those who have found themselves on Calton Hill during periods of heavy rain will have observed the rain flowing down the footpaths. Unfortunately, this has significant eroding effects, making it more difficult to keep the hill in good order.

In partnership with volunteers from Edinburgh University Library, the Friends of Calton Hill and the Edinburgh and Lothians Greenspace Trust began work on the Hume Walk channel beginning on the north side of the City Observatory and leading down to the Regent Road Steps, making excellent progress. On May 31 they will be continuing the work and invite all to join us that day from 1pm.

Their first AGM will take place this Saturday (May 18) at 6pm at the Scottish Chamber Orchestra office on Royal Terrace. Membership costs £10 and is open to all. You can come along and sign up or visit the Friends of Calton Hill website. Many thanks to chair Simon Holledge and the organisers for re-energising the community and civic spirit for one of Edinburgh’s key public spaces and national landmarks.