News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

​First born Penny brings dramatic change for Boss Wummin’ - Karen Koren

​My daughter Katy and I have been producing our podcast Boss Wummin’ for the past five years, about the trials and tribulations of running our business together.
By Karen Koren
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
Karen and her daughter Katy have been producing the podcast Boss Wummin’ for the past five years about the trials and tribulations of running a business togetherKaren and her daughter Katy have been producing the podcast Boss Wummin’ for the past five years about the trials and tribulations of running a business together
Karen and her daughter Katy have been producing the podcast Boss Wummin’ for the past five years about the trials and tribulations of running a business together

As first-timers to the podcast game, we’ve been pleasantly surprised how important a part of our working relationship it’s become.

Firstly, it gives us the opportunity to sit down together with time to discuss what’s happening in the business, which is a vital learning experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Secondly, since we both approach it with a commitment to honesty, we better understand how we’re feeling, which makes us closer.

Most Popular

I’m sure it comes as no surprise that it’s not always plain sailing for a mother and daughter to run a business together.

There needs to be a lot of love and understanding, patience and consideration of each other’s ages, lifestyles and attitudes to work.

Katy and I appreciate each other for our similarities – and our differences. I’m envious of her enthusiasm and youth; she is envious of my knowledge and experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But everything has changed dramatically. On July 16th Katy’s first baby Penny Ellen was born, and she lights up the lives of our whole family. Katy is an amazing Mum, taking to it like a duck to water.

However as a business co-owner, and with the Fringe in full swing throughout August, Katy didn’t have the luxury of complete maternity leave. We still had a business to run.

Katy and I were keen to keep the podcast going. We managed to talk to three amazing women about mother/daughter relationships during the festival, which will be broadcast in the coming months.

And we realised we needed to talk about the impact of Penny’s birth on us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was an interesting two part exercise, the first in the Gilded Balloon Garden, where Katy and I were our usual boisterous selves, our voices rising above the noise of the merry crowds around us.

The second was recorded in our quiet podcast studio with Penny in attendance.

Our voices were quieter, calmer, and all together more Zen-like. But listen carefully and you will hear Penny’s participation – with the odd, sweet slurping sound as she enjoyed her feed.

Who said you can’t run a business and bring up a baby at the same time? It’s not easy but it is manageable – Katy and I are living proof of that.