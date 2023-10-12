​First born Penny brings dramatic change for Boss Wummin’ - Karen Koren

​My daughter Katy and I have been producing our podcast Boss Wummin’ for the past five years, about the trials and tribulations of running our business together.

As first-timers to the podcast game, we’ve been pleasantly surprised how important a part of our working relationship it’s become.

Firstly, it gives us the opportunity to sit down together with time to discuss what’s happening in the business, which is a vital learning experience.

Secondly, since we both approach it with a commitment to honesty, we better understand how we’re feeling, which makes us closer.

I’m sure it comes as no surprise that it’s not always plain sailing for a mother and daughter to run a business together.

There needs to be a lot of love and understanding, patience and consideration of each other’s ages, lifestyles and attitudes to work.

Katy and I appreciate each other for our similarities – and our differences. I’m envious of her enthusiasm and youth; she is envious of my knowledge and experience.

But everything has changed dramatically. On July 16th Katy’s first baby Penny Ellen was born, and she lights up the lives of our whole family. Katy is an amazing Mum, taking to it like a duck to water.

However as a business co-owner, and with the Fringe in full swing throughout August, Katy didn’t have the luxury of complete maternity leave. We still had a business to run.

Katy and I were keen to keep the podcast going. We managed to talk to three amazing women about mother/daughter relationships during the festival, which will be broadcast in the coming months.

And we realised we needed to talk about the impact of Penny’s birth on us.

It was an interesting two part exercise, the first in the Gilded Balloon Garden, where Katy and I were our usual boisterous selves, our voices rising above the noise of the merry crowds around us.

The second was recorded in our quiet podcast studio with Penny in attendance.

Our voices were quieter, calmer, and all together more Zen-like. But listen carefully and you will hear Penny’s participation – with the odd, sweet slurping sound as she enjoyed her feed.