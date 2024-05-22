​First do no harm - the person behind the politics - Simita Kumar

Councillor Simita Kumar is leader of the SNP group on Edinburgh City Council

When I look back at my election as the new SNP leader on Edinburgh Council, I will always remember that it coincided with John Swinney’s election as leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland.

As I begin my journey, I am determined to learn and grow. I am educated, I have significant work experience, I have transferable skills and a bag full of toolkits. I have a working-class background, I’m an immigrant, a woman, an ethnic minority – this leadership should be a breeze!

But politics is hard – it is both physically and emotionally challenging.

As a member of the public, I always found the churlish behaviour of politicians from Westminster to City Chambers so off-putting.

Now, I find myself in the thick of it. One of my first votes as leader was to remove Tories from the Labour-Tory-Lib Dem coalition administration. The other was against the Rwanda Bill.

The debate that followed was interesting but not surprising. I was accused of making it personal. I didn’t.

I thought the Tories’ personal attack on me was uncalled for. It’s not personal, it’s politics. Yet we often forget that there is a person at the end of it.

I joined SNP because I want an independent Scotland. I ran for office because at the core of it, I want to help people and leave things better than I found them.

In that spirit, I do want to work with all parties collegiately.

I will still call Labour out for cosying up with the Tories. I will still call Tories out for creating the worst cost-of-living-crisis in memory. I will still call out the unionists’ parties for putting constitutional issues before socialism.

The list is endless. But I will try to challenge constructively.

So, in the words of John Swinney, I too will pledge to stop screaming, start talking, and better yet, start listening because there’s a real person behind the politics, but first, do no harm.