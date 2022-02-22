Investing in insulation would help people save money and reduce carbon emissions (Picture: Philip Toscano/PA)

The tempests make landfall every November and then commence a drum beat of disruption until April. This year has been one of the worst, with three big storms in the last week alone. There is an eerie symmetry between our inclement weather and the battering that household incomes are taking right now.

The list of factors that make the rising cost of living a perfect storm is eye-watering, but bears repeating. Energy price increases, food supply problems, transportation fare increases, the coming National Insurance hike, cuts to Universal Credit, rent inflation, mortgage costs, expected council tax increases, and a rising global oil price which saw the price of a litre of petrol breaking records on Monday that were set only last week.

This is a crisis.

Households across Scotland that hoped to leave the pandemic behind them are now facing trepidation and uncertainty as a new national emergency sweeps Scotland: the skyrocketing cost of living.

It’s easy for an opposition politician to complain about it, but I got into politics to offer solutions. Here’s what both our governments need to do, right now, to stave off the worst effects.

Liberal Democrats have called repeatedly for a one-off Robin Hood Tax on the super-profits of oil-and-gas producers and traders. This would allow vulnerable and low-income households to get £300 off their heating bills by doubling the Warm Home Discount and expanding it to all those on Universal Credit and Pension Credit.

I’m adding to that call with a five-point, cost-of-living rescue package that the SNP/Green coalition government could adopt today:

Firstly, it is essential they reverse the £250m cut to councils. The Scottish government is receiving record levels of budget funding, but that hasn’t stopped it handing down a £250m real-terms cut to councils which put unanswerable pressure on them to raise council tax.

Secondly, they should cancel the 3.8 per cent rise in rail fares. The Scottish government is taking over the running of Scotland’s railways. This isn’t the time to drive up the price of climate-friendly transport. Instead, an expansion of the railcard discount scheme would bring down costs and encourage more people to leave the car at home.

Third, they should boost disability benefits. The SNP/Green government copied the UK Conservative government’s plan, leaving benefits lagging up to four per cent below inflation this year.

Fourth, invest in insulation. Household budgets need protection from soaring energy prices. Insulating homes and delivering green upgrades will bring down costs and emissions that cause climate change. It’s a win-win.

Finally, the Scottish government needs to pay-up for fire alarms. Many households can’t afford hundreds of pounds right now. They require extra help to make the changes the Scottish government is demanding.

The Scottish government has the most money it has ever had to spend. Yet SNP ministers and their Green sidekicks are more interested in setting up unnecessary Scottish embassies and paying for civil servants to work round the clock on independence. They need to pull the finger out and help Scottish families weather the coming storm.

Alex Cole-Hamilton is Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western

