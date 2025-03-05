Floating bus stops are a bad idea - Sue Webber

Floating bus stops required pedestrians to cross a cycle lane when getting on or off a bus.

In the many debates about changes to Edinburgh’s streets, the starting point was always the need to prioritise pedestrians.

In the pyramid of road users, walking was top, then wheeling ─ supposed to include wheelchairs but usually just meant cycling ─ then public transport, with private motoring bottom.

Somehow cycling took over when streets were redesigned, particularly when it came to so-called floating bus stops, in which the bike lane ran between the pavement and the stance. It also helps explain how the crazy tourist attraction that is the Leith Walk cycleway ever got the go-ahead.

As far as I can see, the answer lies in the capture of policymaking by the government-funded “charity” Sustrans, which is really just a pro-cycling initiative, and the influence of their fellow travellers in the Spokes cycling pressure group. The result is pedestrians need eyes in the back of their heads as cyclists approach at speed without caution.

Obviously not all cyclists are selfish radges, and when I was crossing Leith Street last week one stopped as she was supposed to. But another ignored the zebra crossing and nearly knocked me off my feet as he sped through.

For the visually impaired it’s a nightmare and this week I met representatives who still face an uphill struggle to make sure their needs are not forgotten when streets are reconfigured to suit the cycling lobby.

Edinburgh Council had to be persuaded that floating bus stops were a bad idea, and it’s a disgrace that it seems the argument still needs to be made.