Floral clock celebrating RNLI - Angus Robertson

The annual floral clock in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens is this year dedicated to the RNLI and its 200th anniversary. Retired gardener David Dorward works on the display which took himself and two other gardeners seven weeks and 35,000 plants

This year’s design of the world’s oldest floral clock in Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens is complete, celebrating 200 years of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

In just six weeks, a team of three gardeners planted over 35,000 flowers and plants, including 20 different species such as antennaria, crassula, echeveria, sedum, saxifrage, pyrethrum, begonias, and geraniums. The clock will be in bloom until October.

A special mention goes to David Dorward, the former Botanical Services Manager, who has been involved in planting the clock for 42 years. Despite retiring, he continues to oversee the planting and train new staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Floral Clock, first created in 1903 by Edinburgh Parks Superintendent John McHattie, is the oldest of its kind in the world. Originally, it had only an hour hand, with a minute hand added in 1904 and a cuckoo clock in 1952.

Since 1946, the clock has honoured various organisations and individuals, including the Girl Guides Association, Robert Louis Stevenson, and Queen Elizabeth II for her Golden Jubilee. In 2003, the clock won a Gold Medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show during its centenary year.