Focus now turns to winter safety - Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, Local Area Commander, North West Edinburgh

While Covid remains a continued issue and concern for the country, the restrictions in place last year, which saw the cancellation of all festive events, have been removed and this means a return for many of the attractions and celebrations that usually take place within the city centre.

As such, the city is once again bustling with visitors, as well as those who live here, all of whom are working or travelling into the centre of Edinburgh for shopping and socialising. It’s really important that we provide the public with all the necessary advice and guidance we can to ensure they stay safe during the festive season and beyond.

During the operation, which runs until the early days of January, officers will be out and about on foot patrols within the city centre to engage with the public, offer reassurance and address any issues or crimes that arise. A special ‘pop-up’ police station has also been set up within the Waverley Market and anyone wishing to receive crime prevention advice or speak face to face with police can visit this premises.

We know, however, that crime prevention is not just important for those coming into Edinburgh’s busiest areas, but it is essential for all our communities, including those in the North West, and that they know how to keep themselves and their belongings safe – particularly during the darker winter evenings and over the festive period, when we have lots of valuable items in our properties.

We therefore provide all of our information on crime prevention and personal safety on our website at www.scotland.police.uk, where it can be accessed 24/7.

Sticking with winter safety, the national drink driving campaign will be launching shortly and this will see a heightened Roads Policing presence throughout Edinburgh’s road system. They will be on the look-out for anyone under the influence while behind the wheel and my plea to you all is please do not risk it.

If you are caught, you will be arrested, you will lose your licence and the impact on the rest of your life could be far-reaching.

On Thursday, November 25 the ‘16 Days of Action’ to tackle violence against women launches and Police Scotland are 100 per cent committed to the support of this very worthwhile campaign to send the clear message that there is no place in our society for perpetrators of such offences.

In addition to targeting offenders, we will also be using our social media channels to raise awareness and encourage everyone to get in touch if they are being subject to abuse, or if they know someone who is.

Please rest assured we will take all reports seriously and will investigate every one with compassion, professionalism and respect.