Focussing on issues of the day, not the past
Best of all was the reaction to a storm in a teacup which blew up between the independent Westminster MPs who’d announced the party’s launch a few weeks ago; they simply waved it aside with a maturity that belied their youth. By youthful I mean generally under 30. Older hands were there to throw in ideas and suggestions but this really was a party launch dominated by the issues of the day – not trying to fight the battles of the past.
So right at the start we formed groups to debate housing, climate change, gender, education, Gaza, immigration. There were refreshments and photos, and there's a plan for musicians and artists to join in the political stuff next time. Because so much that is good in society is inspired by our dreams, our songs, and our stories.
Although the launch meeting was very cordial and inclusive, I sensed that already some contentious issues are arising.
And that's fine. Some want to aim squarely for elections, recognising it will take time to grow big enough to take power. They point to Reform's success, from a standing start now poised to win power, if current polling is to be relied on.
Others argued for building a movement, with the values we believe in, to influence policy-making by other parties – which, after all, have enormous financial reserves to buy media time for marketing and advertising messaging.
I am not at liberty to reveal which way it's going. But it's going well! And it's us making the decision – not MPs.