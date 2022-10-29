There's an article doing the rounds on social media about a mum who, instead of putting food on plates at dinner time, rolls out a tube of tin foil and serves the dinner on that! You'd be forgiven for thinking that she's baking the food on her table, but no, she's genuinely serving up on the foil. Her metallic efforts are all to avoid using the dishwasher and apparently her kids love it.

Apparently, the mum got so sick of cleaning up after her family that she decided to stop using plates - as you do. What next? Sick of pulling her leggings up and down every time she needs the loo so she goes commando?

Could you imagine, not serving dinner on plates and instead rolling out the tin foil? I think if I tried that in our house I'd get rolled out the front door.

I'm also not sure it's a very cost effective way to serve three meals a day. Compare the cost of what she's going through in tinfoil a day to one cycle of the dishwasher, and I bet there is not much difference.

I think I'll be giving this one a miss if I'm honest. Other than the reasons stated above I could just imagine how it would go down in my kitchen. The food would chucked at one another, the tin foil would be ripped to shreds and thrown on the floor, whilst the cardboard tubes would be used for a game of duel at the dinner table.