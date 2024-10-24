Fond memories of fireworks displays

Fireworks light up the night sky in Edinburgh

Edinburgh has some of the most breathtaking fireworks displays in the world. But after shocking reports of antisocial behaviour involving fireworks last week, we must do more to encourage their safe and responsible use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Growing up, the weeks leading up to Bonfire Night were always a special time, and I look back on them fondly.

One of my earliest memories is going to see a fireworks display with my family and our neighbours. I remember it vividly. The chill of the autumn night, the acrid smell of the smoke, the sharp crack of the sparklers, the smiling faces of my friends and family illuminated by the explosions, the captivation of the bonfire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh is home to some of the most spectacular displays in the world. Every New Year the city centre skyline is lit up with the fantastic Hogmanay show. And at the Fringe, too, we have the brilliant nightly display at the end of the Tattoo.

Fireworks can be great fun. But we must make sure that they are being used responsibly. Last week, there were shocking reports of antisocial behaviour involving fireworks in the southeast of the city. This behaviour was completely unacceptable, and I thank the police for acting swiftly. But, as we all know, this is not the first year we’ve seen this kind of behaviour. In fact, it’s been a problem for a few years, and it puts community safety and the safety of our emergency service workers at risk.

So, I’m pleased that this year Edinburgh City Council has brought forward additional measures to ensure the responsible use of fireworks. In August, my Labour colleague Val Walker, culture and communities convener, approved new firework control zones. They will be in place from November 1 to November 10.

I think this is a positive step which will encourage more responsible use, protect our communities and keep our police officers safe. It’s also good news for the household pets and local wildlife for whom fireworks season can be distressing and disruptive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These zones are being seen as a test run for a wider rollout in future years. Future control zones would only be implemented after an extensive public consultation with residents and businesses.

This year, the council also held a consultation on the introduction of a city-wide firework control zone. If put in place, it would mean that certain fireworks would no longer be permitted to be set off within the city boundary. The consultation closed at the end of August.

More widely, I know the police and the council are working together to prevent instances of antisocial behaviour involving fireworks through youth engagement and raising awareness in schools.

The terrorising of communities with fireworks is totally unacceptable and must be brought under control so that everyone can enjoy it. The minority who misuse fireworks from October to December each year must not be allowed to ruin it for the majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, this firework season, have fun, and make sure to take full advantage of some of the wonderful displays you can see at this time of year. But please – be safe.

Ian Murray is Labour MP for Edinburgh South and secretary of state for Scotland