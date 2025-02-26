Football experiences that will not be missed

Hearts versus Dunfermline at Tynecastle in August 1970

The Edinburgh Conversation feature in yesterday’s Evening News encouraged readers to think about the “20 things you could once do in Edinburgh” and as expected contributors highlighted the positive aspects of city life that are no longer available.

Things like driving on smooth roads, parking without taking out a mortgage and playing on the streets were emphasised, but it got me thinking about some other aspects of living in the city that are not so fondly remembered.

For instance, trying to play fitba’ at Gypsy Brae on a cold Sunday morning, with the wind and rain coming horizontally off the Firth of Forth, smacking you on the napper with hurricane force.

Another football experience that will not be missed is having to queue up at the one cold water tap situated outside the dressing rooms at Saughton Park, which was supposed to service around 250 players after their game had finished.

Washing the mud off your face and hands with freezing water from a standpipe so you could go for a pint without attracting disapproving looks was no laughing matter.

Staying with a football theme, using the “Gents” at Tynecastle or Easter Road was a nightmare. Standing outside the roofless structure at half time as a river of urine poured out, threatening to soak your socks, made for a poor experience and was just one other example of how football supporters were exploited by “the powers that be” who ran our football clubs then, with toilet facilities being virtually non-existent for female fans.

On a cheerier note, queueing outside Masons in Newhaven or Woods in Albert Street to get the mince pies and “fly cemeteries for Saturday’s dinner” is a happier memory.

The all-day live music Sunday sessions at Frisco’s in Chalmers Close, nights at “The Cav” after a couple of “Double Century” beers at The Green Tree in Gorgie, a pub crawl starting at Oliver’s in Rose Street, on to The Viceroy in Lothian Road, then The Burning Bush and ending up at The White Elephant (soon to become Valentino’s) were all part of city nightlife but, alas, no more!