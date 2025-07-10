For a good Fringe show, Arthur Hull is top of the Flops - Fiona Duff
It’s also when people keep asking me for recommendations, which is always a bit tricky as so often one doesn’t have a clue whether any shows will be good.
Last year, to begin with I kept leaving venues feeling quite distinctly meh. I began to think it was me – had I lost my sense of humour or just become a bit jaded?
Then I went to see Jack Docherty as Chief Inspector Meikleson and laughed my socks off. He’s back again this year so that is one show I have told people to go and see at the Gilded Balloon’s new venue at Appleton Tower.
Of course, it is also a great time to catch up with people who don’t visit Edinburgh at any other time of the year.
Many moons ago I worked on the Best of the Fest show at the Assembly Rooms. That’s when the building had some character and didn’t, as one friend described it, look like an over-sized dentist’s waiting room.
Anyway, my cohort in that venture was a chap called Richard. He was living in Edinburgh and through the Fringe met his wife, Bex. They had a son and then decided to move back to her homeland of Australia.
They are coming back this August with this son, Arthur Hull, who has a show called Flop. Needless to say that the title doesn’t reflect the show – it’s his belief that even some of the worst musicals have one good song.
He sings and plays the keyboard because he is a very talented young man. Having picked up brilliant reviews and awards at Melbourne and Adelaide festivals, he is now bringing it to Edinburgh.
Now, I might be biased but I reckon this is going to be a hit. Obviously Arthur’s parents are hoping so as well, otherwise they may have to re-mortgage their house.
Well, I suppose you have to do whateveryou must to let your children follow their dream, although I must be a bad mother as I doubt that I would put my home on the line.
I should get around to reading the Fringe brochure, but in the meantime I already have one date in my diary.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.