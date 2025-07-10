For a good Fringe show, Arthur Hull is top of the Flops - Fiona Duff

Arthur Hull, who has a Fringe show called Flop

So it’s coming up to that time of year again when I have to spend a lot of time washing sheets and pillow cases as family and friends descend upon me to take in the Festival and Fringe.

It’s also when people keep asking me for recommendations, which is always a bit tricky as so often one doesn’t have a clue whether any shows will be good.

Last year, to begin with I kept leaving venues feeling quite distinctly meh. I began to think it was me – had I lost my sense of humour or just become a bit jaded?

Then I went to see Jack Docherty as Chief Inspector Meikleson and laughed my socks off. He’s back again this year so that is one show I have told people to go and see at the Gilded Balloon’s new venue at Appleton Tower.

Of course, it is also a great time to catch up with people who don’t visit Edinburgh at any other time of the year.

Many moons ago I worked on the Best of the Fest show at the Assembly Rooms. That’s when the building had some character and didn’t, as one friend described it, look like an over-sized dentist’s waiting room.

Anyway, my cohort in that venture was a chap called Richard. He was living in Edinburgh and through the Fringe met his wife, Bex. They had a son and then decided to move back to her homeland of Australia.

They are coming back this August with this son, Arthur Hull, who has a show called Flop. Needless to say that the title doesn’t reflect the show – it’s his belief that even some of the worst musicals have one good song.

He sings and plays the keyboard because he is a very talented young man. Having picked up brilliant reviews and awards at Melbourne and Adelaide festivals, he is now bringing it to Edinburgh.

Now, I might be biased but I reckon this is going to be a hit. Obviously Arthur’s parents are hoping so as well, otherwise they may have to re-mortgage their house.

Well, I suppose you have to do whateveryou must to let your children follow their dream, although I must be a bad mother as I doubt that I would put my home on the line.

I should get around to reading the Fringe brochure, but in the meantime I already have one date in my diary.