For guaranteed Fringe laughter don’t miss Rosco McClelland - Vladimir McTavish

It has always struck me as odd that the public would be organised enough to plan their August nights out as early as April. However, anyone booking their festival schedule this early should buy seats for Rosco McClelland’s show ASAP.

His 2025 solo hour How Could Hell Be Any Worse? is bound to be a hot ticket this August

The entire Scottish comedy community were delighted last weekend when Rosco scooped the highly prestigious Billy Connolly Sprit of Glasgow Award at the closing gala of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Rosco is one of the most popular acts among other comedians on the circuit. He is always a joy to work with, and is endlessly inventive on stage. His infectious, chaotic energy helps him take his audience with him as he explores his surreal flights of fancy. Then he slips in some acute political observations which take everyone by surprise.

He started out a little over a decade ago. In those days there was another Ross McClelland on the circuit. So, to avoid any confusion, he adopted the stage persona of Rosco McSkeleton, and would do his stand-up set with his face painted as a skull. It was bizarre yet engaging.

During the pandemic, he became a huge hit with his online shows on Twitch where he married his inventive comic mind to his impressive IT skills, creating all manner of weird cyber sketches.

I did one of The Stand’s lockdown gigs with him, which were live-streamed from the venue. Rosco turned up for the show wearing a green T-shirt. Everyone thought this a bit odd, since he is a Rangers fan. It turned out he was using the shirt to turn himself into a human screen onto which was projected a reel of pre-recorded images. Pure genius.

Since live stand-up returned from lockdown in 2021, he has continued to make waves on the international comedy scene. Last year, Rolling Stone magazine named him as one of twelve shows to see in 2024. Last weekend’s thoroughly-deserved award will only raise his profile further. Catch him while you still can at this year’s Fringe.