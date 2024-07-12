For the SNP now comes a time of reflection - Tommy Sheppard

Tommy Sheppard campaigning with SNP leader and First Minister John Swinney. Picture: Getty Images

I write this just 130 hours after the election result. It seems amazing how quickly things adjust. Prime Minister Starmer is now rushing around the world looking busy.

Hundreds of new MPs at Westminster are getting lost in the corridors of the archaic parliament, whilst hundreds more are packing their bags. Me amongst them.

Edinburgh has spoken. And for now, it’s a pretty resounding “no thanks” to me and my party.

To the good people of Edinburgh East I say thank you for electing me three times in a row. It’s the best job I’ve ever done. It’s been an honour and a privilege to represent this rich and diverse constituency.

It’s a fabulous place. I kept telling parliamentary colleagues nobody else had a constituency with two castles, a beach and a volcano.

There are some things I won’t miss of course. Watching the bizarre process of elected representatives queuing up to swear fealty to an unelected monarch is something I’m pleased never to have to thole again. Sitting on those green benches for hours just to speak for three minutes because they refuse to publish an order for debate is another thing.

I will however miss the engagement with the vibrant and engaged activists of my former constituency. Whatever the cause or campaign, there seemed to be a branch of it in east Edinburgh. Good on everyone who gets involved in the issues they care about. Keep going! It makes a difference.

For the SNP comes a time of reflection on what has been our worst result for 14 years. A very, very bad result. But we will learn from the experience. We will regroup and redeploy in the service of our country. We will do better, and we will be back.

Above all we know that so many who share our belief in Scotland becoming a self-governing country lent their votes to Mr Starmer in desperation to get rid of the appalling Tory Government. We know that unless Keir Starmer changes course on major issues like the two-child benefit cap, voters will again quickly be disappointed with Labour in government. At that point they will revisit the option of taking control of our own resources and destiny. But for now, from me, it’s goodbye.