Forget childbirth, we should be getting kitchen delivery classes - Susan Morrison

Love a house makeover show, me. Nothing like watching a pile of goodhearted tradespeople called Jim the Sparky and Les the Plumber under the direction of a designer called Peony rebuild a bedroom for less that £10 – and all held together by a whimsical twinkly-eyed chap called Nick or Tommy, ever ready with a self-deprecating quip.

And it’s all done and dusted by the time the ironing is finished. That’s rather what I thought when I went out and bought a kitchen earlier this year from Ikea. I think it’s called “Förkülentig”.

We went to buy a new floor last week. The terribly nice chap asked me what colour the new kitchen was and I just stared at him blankly. How on earth was I supposed to remember that? We ordered it so long ago we had a different prime minister.

The new kitchen arrived on Monday. It’s currently in our living room. The good-hearted tradesmen won’t be here till later in the week. There’s a sink next to the coffee table and a tall box wrapped in clingfilm at the back door.

I suspect it’s the fridge, but it does look suspiciously like there might be a missing Mafia don in there. Huge boxes are stacked between me and the telly, so I’ve only really been seeing the top half of everything.

We’re getting round that by watching repeats of Steptoe and Son. At least I know what they’re up to below the waist and also, it rather feels like we’re living on the set.

The old kitchen had to be cleared, on account of the fact that it’s going to be entirely removed. These are two facts I really didn’t take into account. And I know you’ll be thinking, what was she thinking? But to be fair to me, I’ve never done this sort of thing before.

The cupboards have to be emptied, which has led to surprising discoveries. Who knew a house occupied by four people needed enough mugs to supply an army? What family needs six frying pans? One tiny pan is for frying a solo egg. Why can’t you just crack an egg into a normal frying pan? Hold up, I’ve just been told two are woks. This is what comes of a family of foodies, I tell you.

There’s a peculiar thing with a handle, and I am told it has to do with mincing. Admittedly, I have been walking funny since I knackered my knee, but I can’t see how this would help.

There’s enough cutlery to melt down and build a Spitfire. Six jars of cinnamon. Oddly, two half-empty bottles of gin. No idea how they survived, but you can bet your last dollar they now have the life expectancy of a red-shirted security officer on the USS Enterprise.

In a way it’s like having a baby. Unless you’ve actually done it, you really don’t know what to expect, and there’s no such thing as kitchen delivery classes. Even if there were, I’m not sure I’d go since I found the NCT childbirth classes a pile of unmitigated middle-class bilge. I left when I realised I already knew how to breathe and I fully intended to take all the drugs on offer.

Substitute drugs for that gin and that’s just about my strategy for getting through this, too.