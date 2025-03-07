Forget Squirrel Nutkin, meet squirrel nutcase from Leith - Susan Morrison
You can forget your Beatrix Potter Nutkin cutie here. For one thing, these are American interlopers. Apparently the grey’s are better at breeding than our own russets. Imagine wartime GI’s shouldering the ginger lads to one side at the local hop and you’ll get the picture.
For another, they live in Leith. They have taken on the fighting spirit of the Republic. Now, normally I don’t mind this, but one of these tail-twitchers is bullying my cat.
He likes to wander about the garden, although things like waving daffodils spook him. Yes, my cat is scared of flowers. But one squirrel really freaks him out. This one seems to have blonde ears. It hops into the garden, screeches at him then twerks its tail in a manner I find aggressive.
I went out to give it a right ticking off, and it had a go at me. It sat on my own path in my own garden, pulled itself up to its full height, puffed out the tail and made that loud mad chittering noise. This had the effect of apparently calling up reinforcements. Pairs of beady eyes appeared through the fence. For one split second I thought I was in some sort of low-budget horror film.
I shouldn’t be that surprised at this aggression. My cat, like the unlucky little native squirrels, is ginger.
It's never nice to witness bullying, so I shall do what I can to protect my little cat. In the meantime, if the squirrels really want to up their bully game, perhaps we can ship a couple of dozen back to the States and let them loose in the Oval Office. There’s a ginger menace sitting behind the Resolute Desk ripe for a good tail-twitching screech.
