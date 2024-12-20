Instead of giving gifts thie Christmas, why not donate to children's Christmas charities, or stick a couple of selection boxes into the food banks? Spread the cheer, says Susan Morrison

Every year in December my mum would ask us a question. What did you get for Christmas last year? Of course, being kids, last year was an Ice Age ago, so we always said selection boxes and slippers.

Well, they were regulars. In fact, we only got new slippers at Christmas. The old ones must have been boggin’. I was well into the adult years before it crossed my mind that I could buy slippers any time I wanted.

I’ll go further. I even have slippers for special things, like lounging, travelling and just getting out of the shower. I have become very much the Imelda Marcos of indoor footwear. No, she’d always say. What else? We’d have to seriously root through our childhood brains to drag out other answers. The Christmas annual. That was always a safe bet.

My brother got the Victor Comic for Boys, because nothing celebrates the Christmas message of Peace on Earth like a publication awash with wartime tales of derring-do.

Take bomber pilot Matt Braddock, VC and bar. A superb airman, clearly insanely brave, given to speaking his mind fearlessly to high command. He wore his uniform carelessly and many a crusty high-ranker called him out on his casual appearance only to be appalled to realise that this was the legendary Braddock of the bombers. Matt consistently refused promotion and remained a sergeant throughout his wartime career, which apparently lasted from his first appearance in the Rover comic in 1952 until he was finally grounded in 1983. Poor Matt. No-one told him the war was over.

I got the twinkly Mandy Christmas annual. I suspect this was an attempt to appeal to my “girly” side. The trouble was, I didn’t have one. Still don’t.

My memories of Mandy and the girls are fairly hazy because the stories were nowhere near as exciting as Braddock and the boys. I have a vague recollection of a tennis player and a mysterious girl who I thought was called Valderma until I just looked it up and her name was actually Valda.

She was a sort of soppy superhero, I think. Girls comics were like that. I read the boys’ stuff. By the time I was thirteen I had a working knowledge of the Spitfire Merlin engine and could tell the difference between the Bismark and the Hood. Still can.

No, mostly we couldn’t remember what was under the tree for us the year before, but she always just laughed and forgave us and the same amount of toys and trinkets would be there on Christmas Morning.

A new study reveals that nine out of ten adults today can’t remember what they got for Christmas last year. The researchers claim that up to 42 per cent give unwanted gifts away to charity or even sell them online. Surprisingly, they suggest that travel vouchers would make a better present. Well, they would say that. The study was commissioned by Easy Jet. Wouldn’t be surprised if Matt Braddock flies for them these days. He must know the European routes pretty well.

No, no-one remembers what they got for Christmas, I guess, except for those who get very little. Some treasure every present they get. As the festive juggernaut gets closer, why not donate to children's Christmas charities, or stick a couple of selection boxes into the food banks? Spread the cheer.