Forgetful Tories present an entertaining sideshow

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch delivers her keynote speech to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Does anyone remember the Conservative Party? I know. It is easy to forget. However, it appears they ran the country for 14 years until quite recently.

Until last July, in fact, when they suffered a humiliating pasting at the general election. But that was not the low point. Believe it or not, they are even more unpopular now than they were 15 months ago.

They had some kind of get-together in Manchester last week which was a bit of an entertaining sideshow to the real world of politics. It involved several appearances from their swivel-eyed leader Kemi Badenoch, who is so completely unhinged she makes even Liz Truss look like the personification of sanity.

Up until now, she has been fairly coy about announcing new policies. Although what policies she does have are completely batsh*t. Not that any of what she says matters. She can basically promise anything she likes as she has no chance of becoming the next Prime Minister. Much like the Lib Dems’ Ed Davey. Except with even less chance than Photo-Op Ed. Things have come to a pretty pass when you’re seen as a less serious contender than a middle-aged stuntman who throws himself off paddle boards into polluted lakes.

Her latest brainwave is that she is going to recruit a special force, along the lines of Trump’s ICE, to force immigrants to leave the UK. She has promised to throw 150,000 people out the country every year. When asked where they’d go, she couldn’t really come up with an answer, but claims that’s not her problem. The important thing, she says, is making sure she throws 150,000 people out of the country. That’s roughly the population of Blackpool. Perhaps Kemi might decide it would be easier to throw Blackpool out of the UK. That would make the numbers tally OK.

While they might see Reform UK as their biggest threat, so feel the need to out-think them on immigration, they really shouldn’t be thinking of throwing that many people out of Britain. They’re going to need every vote they can get at the next election. Not that Kemi will be party leader by then, of course.

Of course, like most halfwits who rise to power, she has surrounded herself with like-minded faceless morons. While they may have been all over the telly this week, most of the current shadow cabinet could walk down Princes Street without being recognised. Although that may be a blessing. Once people actually start recognising Robert Jenrick, they are going to subject him to all sorts of abuse and ridicule. And rightly so too.

A recent poll was carried out among previous Tory voters, in other words people who used to vote Conservative prior to the 2024 general election. It found that eight out of ten could not name the current leader. This fact was put to Kemi Badeonoch by the BBC’s Chris Mason, who said that her main problem was that “not enough people know who you are”.

To which Kemi’s reply was “they’re going to find out very soon who I am”. Which was probably the last thing die-hard Tory supporters wanted to hear. The more people see of their leader, the lower they are going to sink in the polls.