Former defence secretary adept at keeping head down under fire

Former Tory defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace who has said he makes 'no apology' for applying for an injunction blocking reporting about the leak of data on Afghans who supported British forces. Thousands of people are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret £850 million scheme set up after the breach (Picture: James Manning/PA Wire)

The big story of the week has been the High Court lifting the super-injunction which suppressed press coverage of a Ministry of Defence leak of Afghan refugees’ personal details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is only the latest scandal to have hit the UK’s botched withdrawal from Kabul in 2021. The first scandal was the withdrawal itself. Thousands of Afghans who had worked for the UK military and whose lives were therefore under threat from the Taliban were left stranded on the tarmac at Kabul Airport while the family pets of British staff were airlifted out. We now discover that some of them are still in Afghanistan four years later.

All of this happened in Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street. I assume he really couldn’t have cared less what happened to those left behind and didn’t give a toss about the cats and dogs either. The foreign secretary Dominic Raab didn’t even bother coming back from holiday. Raab was a typical member of Boris Johnson’s inner circle; faceless, utterly forgettable and completely incompetent. He did not even have the air of a government minister. He looked like he should have been the manager of a branch of the Carphone Warehouse in Slough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six months later, in February 2022, a spreadsheet containing the personal details of 19,000 Afghans was released “in error”, putting the lives of a further 100,000 at risk. The government’s response, we now learn, was to to organise a massive cover-up to save their own necks, going as far as taking out a super-injunction to prevent the story even being mentioned in the press.

The defence secretary at the time of the affair, Ben Wallace, said he took “full responsibility” for the leak but offered no apology for the use of the super-injunction, claiming it was done to not “put in peril those we need to help out”. I suspect he did it because he saw his own career was “in peril”, and he succeeded, as he stayed in the job for another year and served under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak. Not many others escaped the night of the long knives when Liz the Lettuce started her 46-day reign of incompetent zealotry. As a former army officer, he was clearly skilled at keeping his head down when under fire.

Being ex-military, he was at least qualified to be defence secretary, unlike his successor Grant Schapps who held a whole raft of posts in government, in which he was invariably well out of his depth. As a side hustle, he ran a series of get-rich-quick schemes under a variety of assumed names. As faceless as Raab, but with an added air of shiftiness, I would never have bought a second-car off the bloke, let alone left him in charge of the armed forces. In other words, exactly the sort of safe pair of hands needed to be in charge of keeping this whole scandal under wraps.

Now the super-injunction has been lifted, the whole mess is left for the current government to clear up. Keir Starmer has hardly been a glowing success in his first year in office. However, in comparison to Johnson and his self-serving cronies, he appears to be the embodiment of integrity.