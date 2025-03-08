Former reality TV host launches unpromising new career move - Vladimir McTavish

President Donald Trump gestures as he addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

We’re now reaching the end of week six of The Madness Of Trump 2.0 and I’m not sure I have much energy left to comment on this bizarre pantomime.

On Tuesday, the President gave his State of the Nation address to Congress, a 90-minute rambling word salad in which he claimed credit for all manner of radical new ideas.

He boasted about bringing free speech back to America, just moments after a Democrat congressman was ejected from the House for heckling. Not free speech for everyone, then.

He also announced that English will become the official language of America, although he gave no indication that he was planning to learn how to speak it properly.

Most importantly, Trump has now “freed the country of woke”. Woke was Joe Biden’s fault, of course. Really? He was barely awake during his four years in office.

This all followed Trump’s televised showdown with President Zelensky the previous weekend, one of the most surprising outcomes of which was to make Keir Starmer look diplomatic and statesmanlike. One would almost be tempted to say that he is looking presidential. With a small “p” obviously. Unlike the actual President of The USA.

Trump is conducting world diplomacy as if it were a reality TV show. We have all seen the argument with Zelensky in The Oval Office, Trump ranting and Vance chipping in like some third-rate Mafia enforcer. And then some American journalist interrupted to ask Zelensky “why aren’t you wearing a suit ?” So the security of the Free World now depends on a dress code?

Has civilisation really descended into this cesspit of cheap thrills masked as peace talks. Where a politically illiterate double-act are pretending they are actors in The Sopranos. It was like watching two children playing at being President and VP.

The obscene exchange in the White House had quite clearly been sketched in advance, a premeditated plan to rubbish Zelensky. He has previously described the Ukrainian President and war hero of the Free World as “a moderately successful comedian”. Pretty rich coming from a man who was once a moderately unsuccessful reality TV host.

At one point, Trump actually gave the game away, with the aside that ”this is making great television”. Yes, in the way that “You’ve Been Framed” is great television. But great television for whom?

What was its intended audience? The American public? Many of them seem encouragingly unimpressed. The Ukrainians? Obviously not. Europe? Unlikely, given the united response it immediately prompted on the other side of The Pond.

It was like some dystopian episode of The Apprentice. I was waiting for Zelensky to be told “you’re fired”. This would never have happened in the build-up to World War II. Even if the technology had existed at the time, one can’t imagine Neville Chamberlain screaming at the Polish government on TV about them “gambling with millions of lives”

Like all reality shows, the distinct impression was that the entire thing had been pre-scripted. That all of the actors, apart from Zelensky, were sticking rigidly to pre-agreed lines. And the real evil genius behind this sham is the person who drafted the script of this confrontation. And most of us suspect that the author of the script was Vladimir Putin.