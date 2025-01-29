Fort Kinnaird example of what working as a team can do

Fort Kinnaird retail park

Previous area commanders have spoken about our North East Support Team (NEST), and given the vital role they play in policing communities across the region it is only right that I give them recognition too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those who don’t know, NEST is a proactive group of special constables (who are volunteers) based within the North East Community Policing Team.

The team has been involved in a range of issues including road traffic, drug dealing and antisocial behaviour. A considerable proportion of road traffic education and enforcement in the North East area is conducted by NEST special constables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A massive shout-out must go to PC Callum Clark, who is responsible for the co-ordination of special constables, and who has designed a programme of work alongside NEST officers to improve knowledge, confidence and satisfaction in the role.

This has led to a highly skilled unit mentored by community officers who have received attachments to different areas, inputs by specialist departments, numerous training inputs and opportunities to be involved in multi-agency operations. This level of experience is of paramount importance to individuals who may then look to become full-time police officers, or who utilise what they have learned and apply it within their own professional careers.

Recently, NEST has been working closely with Lothian Buses, carrying out joint patrols, bus journeys and depot visits to ensure that member of the public and Lothian staff feel safe and reassured. They are committed to keeping the roads and streets in our area safe and have carried out numerous road checks, particularly in areas with high accident rates. The team have also assisted greatly in the arrest of numerous high-risk individuals who were wanted on warrant and actively trying to evade capture.

The contributions of all Police Scotland voluntary police officers is immeasurable and those who work within NEST devote considerable hours each month, all on their own time, to ensure that the communities within the North East receive a professional and dedicated policing response each day. Tackling the issues most adversely affecting our area is not simply a matter for the police. We must look to our partners, and even the communities themselves to assist us – the strength of an effective community partnership cannot be understated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is precisely what the management team and many of the retail outlets at Fort Kinnaird are doing in the next few weeks, as we prepare to launch a joint youth initiative aimed at addressing some recent issues linked with antisocial behaviour in and around the fast food restaurants at the retail park. Following engagement with local policing teams, several of the stores recognised the need to provide young people with a space they could safely gather within and socialise, without causing nuisance to the wider community. A venue is now being arranged and various pieces of equipment to kit it out and make it a fun place to be, are being provided by retailers.

Managers within Fort Kinnaird will also pay for and stock the “scran van”, which gives young people who attend the Friday Night Football Project at Castlebrae High School each week with the opportunity to get a hot snack or meal. This project is also supported by Places For People and local youth workers.

My sincerest thanks go to all of those involved in our community initiatives. Their commitment to helping demonstrates their understanding of how best to deal with youth-related antisocial behaviour in the area. We’ll continue to work alongside all relevant agencies, businesses and community groups to further address antisocial behaviour issues.

Chief Inspector Mairi Creanor, Local Area Commander, North East Edinburgh