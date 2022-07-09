Foxes, hedgehogs, birds and other wild animals can all use some fresh water in this weather – Hayley Matthews

There's nothing worse than being dehydrated, especially when it's hot like it has been during this past week.

By Hayley Matthews
Saturday, 9th July 2022, 12:30 pm
A fox that visits Hayley Matthews' garden appeared to be a bit dehydrated (Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
I often feel guilty for having such easy access to fresh clean water, mainly because so many don't. But it’s not just people who can't access fresh drinking water, animals can sometimes have a problem too.

So when I spotted a dried-up fox plop out on the back step, I thought my little friend seemed a bit dehydrated.

I'm pretty sure it's a fox plop as it's on the same spot every time I leave a snack out (it's their way of marking their territory). Normally it isn't like a shrivelled-up prune, so I thought I better leave Mr Fox some water to have a drink. He can maybe bring Mrs Fox along too.

But in all seriousness, hedgehogs, foxes, birds and the rest, they all could do with a little bowl of water left out for them of a warm evening. Someone has definitely been drinking the water I've been leaving out as it's almost always gone in the morning.

My only real struggle is getting something suitable for the birds as we have so many cats about that I wouldn't really trust a water fountain in the garden amongst the sharp-clawed stalkers.

I’ve put a little saucer on the wall beside the sunflower seeds and the birds have had the odd dabble, but this wind has blown my makeshift drinking fountains over into the neighbours garden, only to later be used as an ashtray. So please, do leave a bowl out for the wildlife, they all need a little water in this weather.

