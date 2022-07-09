A fox that visits Hayley Matthews' garden appeared to be a bit dehydrated (Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

I often feel guilty for having such easy access to fresh clean water, mainly because so many don't. But it’s not just people who can't access fresh drinking water, animals can sometimes have a problem too.

So when I spotted a dried-up fox plop out on the back step, I thought my little friend seemed a bit dehydrated.

I'm pretty sure it's a fox plop as it's on the same spot every time I leave a snack out (it's their way of marking their territory). Normally it isn't like a shrivelled-up prune, so I thought I better leave Mr Fox some water to have a drink. He can maybe bring Mrs Fox along too.

But in all seriousness, hedgehogs, foxes, birds and the rest, they all could do with a little bowl of water left out for them of a warm evening. Someone has definitely been drinking the water I've been leaving out as it's almost always gone in the morning.

My only real struggle is getting something suitable for the birds as we have so many cats about that I wouldn't really trust a water fountain in the garden amongst the sharp-clawed stalkers.