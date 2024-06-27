Friendship Taiwan-ed up in knots - John McLellan

Taiwan's relations with China are fraught

Far be it for me to claim the credit for averting a diplomatic incident between Edinburgh Council and the people’s Republic of China, so all I’ll say is you read it here first in last week’s column.

There was council leader Cammy Day all set to burnish his pro-Taiwan credentials at today’s full council meeting with a move to sign a formal friendship agreement with the City of Kaohsiung, when the item was suddenly pulled from the agenda on Monday.

The Chinese government, through its consulate in Murrayfield, took a very dim view of the move and threatened to withdraw visas for all Chinese students in Scotland, and businesses with deals in China also feared they were about to be shredded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The question which Cllr Day must answer is why he insisted on pressing ahead with the friendship plan when officers had apparently warned it would cause significant problems and there was no need to go as far as a formal arrangement.

At least new chief executive Paul Lawrence can claim to have seen off an international crisis in his first month in the job, but how did it get to this stage in the first place? Was it by any chance a legacy of the previous regime under the now retired Andrew Kerr?

Typically, the Greens are moaning about decisions being taken about relationships by businesses and not elected representatives.