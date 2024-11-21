Fringe 2025 line-up will celebrate 40 years at the festival

Gilded Balloon has been home to a multitude of unforgettable acts including Bill Bailey, above

This week we opened applications for our Fringe 2025 programme. I can’t quite believe it’s come around so quickly. 2025 will be our 40th Anniversary, so we’re very excited to create a strong programme.

Gilded Balloon is one of the longest running operators at the Fringe and each year we attract a diverse array of talented performers, and I’m excited to see who I can tempt back to Edinburgh from established artists or new emerging talent.

Over the years, the Gilded Balloon has been home to a multitude of unforgettable acts that have graced our stages. From household names like Bill Bailey and Jo Brand to viral sensations such as Paul Black and Kim Blythe, we have consistently showcased some of the most groundbreaking and memorable performances in comedy, theatre, music, drag and more.

We pride ourselves on offering a platform for creatives to share their stories and perspectives with the world. I might sound biassed, but our venues also have the most supportive team and friendly faces at the Fringe. Affectionately known as our Pals in Pink, the Gilded Balloon team is dedicated to providing a safe and inspiring space for diverse and unheard stories, so it’s important we bring together an eclectic programme that resonates with audiences from all walks of life.

Being at the forefront of the programming process after four decades, it remains one of the most exciting parts of my job. I love reading submissions and seeing the passion and creativity that performers pour into their craft, the unique stories they want to tell, finding out why they want to come to the Fringe, and more specifically, the Gilded Balloon.

It really is a thrilling task curating a line-up that represents the spirit and ethos of the company. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not easy, it takes time to find the best, but it’s always worth it and as this is our 40th year it’s important to ask some of our old favourites to come back, and I will do my best to create a magnificent programme worthy of our 40 years in the business.

I can’t wait to get stuck in to discovering and celebrating creativity, the essence of what the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Gilded Balloon represent. The countdown to the Fringe 2025 has begun, bring it on!