Fringe benefit of having a darn good laugh - Fiona Duff

You know what I need right now is a darn good laugh. My fuel bills don’t seem to have reduced although I have been turning off the microwave and putting on a cardigan when it gets chilly – which is most evenings to be honest.
By Fiona Duff
Published 27th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
First on Fiona's list is Six Chick Flicks at the UnderbellyFirst on Fiona's list is Six Chick Flicks at the Underbelly
First on Fiona's list is Six Chick Flicks at the Underbelly

As a self employed person I have half a tax bill to be paid by the end of the month, and whilst it’s not stratospheric it’s still a dent in my bank balance.

Anyway, with the Fringe starting next week there are so many evenings I shall be going out for a chortle.

First on my list is Six Chick Flicks at the Underbelly. If you want to know what that is about then its other title is Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Dancing on the Beaches whilst writing a Notebook on the Titanic.

I guess you could say that it does what it says on the tin, as some old TV commercial used to say.

One of the performers, Kerry Ipema, did 60 Minute Sex And The City in 2018 and it was fabulous so I am expecting great things. No pressure, Kerry!

I shall be taking some gal pals to that show so thought I had better take Him Outdoors to something, so Frankie Boyle is in the diary.

Here’s a man who doesn’t seem afraid to say anything; he’s definitely not a snowflake.

Stewart Lee is also a Fringe favourite – of course I had left it a bit late to book tickets as all his shows were booked out, but I have managed to secure a couple to see him at The Stand.

Fans of Two Doors Down might have clocked that Kieran Hodgson is at the Fringe as well.

His bonkers Prince Andrew The Musical on Channel 4 over Christmas was hysterical, with some of the songs becoming earworms for a while. He is also in the diary.

That still leaves 24 other days without a giggle. Any suggestions would be gratefully received.

