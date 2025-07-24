Fringe By The Sea Festival offers fun and sun in spades - Fiona Duff
I have the programme in front of me as I decide which days I shall jump on that train at Waverley and in half an hour be transported to another world.
Well, East Lothian to be honest – but the sun always seems to shine and it does feel like a different land.
There is one thing I have to check before I go and that is whether the food stall selling the best cheese toastie ever will be there.
I cannot describe the buttery, cheesy delight that they are. Certainly not something that you would eat on a daily basis, but as an annual treat they are fantastic.
Anyway, so far I plan to go to see Ruby Wax, who I saw at the Edinburgh Fringe a few years ago and she was really good; funny but with some very salient points about mental health.
I also plan to see Fi and Jane who will be doing their rather excellent podcast with Judy Murray. Three fabulous ladies for the price of one.
The younger folk will be trooping along to see Ezra Collective and Air, performing a gig that sounds amazing with their Moon Walk Safari album.
Hamish Hawk is also quite a performer – I don’t think that I have ever seen anyone dance like him on stage. Apparently he lived in North Berwick for a while as a chum, so if you were at school with him go along and wave hello.
For me it is great to know that it is dog friendly. My spaniel does like a visit to the seaside and if he behaves he might even get a crust from my toastie.
For many others it is the family friendly nature of the festival which is the draw. Apart from all the acts there are so many activities and workshops to keep them occupied, many of which cost hee haw so easy on the wallet as well.
If I remember correctly, summer holiday can be quite expensive for parents. At least these days my grown up kids can pay for their own tickets.
Now where is that bucket and spade?
