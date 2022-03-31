From Hogmanay to The Islands, Irvine’s the best - Karen Koren

Scotland The Best - The Islands, by Pete Irvine

Pete Irvine is the man who brought us Scotland the Best ,the perfect travel guide, the complete essential information to give you the best experienced on travelling around Scotland and learning what Scotland has to offer.

The book includes websites, phone numbers, costs and top tips on where to go, what to do and see. The 14th edition of Scotland the Best is being worked on as we speak.

These books need constant updating as they feature the country’s finest attractions from glens to cafes, walks to places to stay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland the Best: The Islands is a completely different kind of guide and features all the main islands: the archipelagos of Shetland and Orkney through the Western Isles to Skye, Mull, Islay and Arran and a host of smaller islands, some rarely visited.

The Islands is a beautiful book and sees the islands through the eyes of acclaimed Scottish and international photographers featuring stunning photographs. Pete said about the book “‘The Islands’ is for everyone who loves Scotland, who loves or may come to love small islands and who will revel in the life enhancing experience of discovering them.

"But go quietly and if you are in a vehicle on single track roads, please don’t forget to pull over."

My thing about islands is that they are real. They are full or real people, there are real things going on.

Yes, there are difficulties with the ferries sometimes, and the weather can be inclement, and all the rest, but it is part of the experience. Everything about travelling through the islands is stunningly rural.

The light can be amazing, it can be celestial, and the sea and the horizon can be dramatic. It’s like a reality show in the best possible sense. I always feel comfortable and included on an island.”

Pete Irvine is also the man who was responsible for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Festival for 24 years since 1993.