FSB have key role to play in Scotland’s economy - Angus Robertson

Gender equality is near parity

I’m grateful to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) for their work understanding and supporting this central pillar of the economy.

The FSB’s recent Big Small Business Survey tells us much about how the small business community in Scotland looks, what its challenges and opportunities are and crucially how we can support them.

A key encouraging statistic is the great variance of sectors in which small businesses operate. The FSB’s survey revealed over 18 industry areas small businesses could be found. This tells us opportunity exists across the economy and that expertise is widespread.

It is encouraging to see near-parity of male and female gender balance of small business owners. However, racial diversity appears to be less representative, with 96 per cent of owners being from white backgrounds.

Some small businesses have been faring less well with decreased turnover. The cost-of-living crisis, economic uncertainty and Brexit were cited as reasons for this. It is these areas the Scottish Government is committed to addressing and we will work with small businesses to do so.