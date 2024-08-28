Full council meeting promises to be a lively combative party affair - Steve Cardownie

Walk The Walk - This years Moon Walk through the street of Edinburgh on Saturday at least will prove uncontroversial. ​Picture: Stuart Nicol Photography

Tomorrow’s full council meeting up at the City Chambers looks like it might be a lively affair with motions and reports submitted for consideration which might expose divisions within the current administration if not handled appropriately.

First up is a motion from Green councillor, Chas Booth. Addressing a major political hot topic, his motion calls for the council to agree that “the two-child cap should be ended as soon as possible, [there’s a get out if ever there was one – SC] as a first step to develop an effective UK strategy on ending child poverty.”

It goes to instruct the council leader to write to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions “urging her to end the two-child limit as soon as possible”, which will have her quaking in her Prada footwear -not!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At least Lib/Dem Cllr Kevin Lang’s motion on the same subject hits the nail on the head when it “calls on the new UK Labour Government to immediately remove the two-child limit on universal credits.” None of this insipid “as soon as possible” loophole.

SNP group leader, Cllr Simita Kumar does not pull any punches in her motion on the matter. Detailing the background to this “devastating policy to cap Universal Credit and tax credits for families to two-children only, forcing families into poverty during the worst cost-of-living crisis.”

It goes on to state that “Shamefully, families can only claim for a third or subsequent child by requiring women to prove that a third child was a result of rape.”

Her motion calls “for council to reject the choice of not rescinding this abominable policy and is dismayed that all Scottish Labour MPs voted to support its retention.” Granted it is clumsily worded, but the sentiments are crystal clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next, we have another challenging motion with SNP Cllr Vicky Nicolson piling in with her motion noting “with dismay that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has chosen to remove the Winter Fuel Allowance from pensioners who do not claim Pension Credit - impacting an estimated 800,000 pensioners.”

Putting the blame for the same policy being adopted by the Scottish Government on Westminster, her motion states that “Following a £160 million cut to funding, Scotland is now being forced to replicate this decision and restrict payments to pensioners who receive eligible benefits….” Good luck with that one.

With further motions covering diverse topics such as “Flying the Palestinian Flag, Voter Suppression in UK General Elections, Community Safety Against Riots and Hate Crime, Cancellation of Edinburgh University Exascale Super Computer, Capital City Supplement, School VAT, EICC Arms Conference and Anti-Fascist Edinburgh” – there is ample room for healthy, energetic debate.

The agenda promises to expose not only the divergence of policy between the various political groups, but, potentially, also within the political groups themselves- particularly the Labour group, where we have already witnessed some members ignoring the “party line” if it goes against their “socialist” principles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron’s motion to the meeting focuses attention on a major event taking place in the city this weekend – the Moonwalk.

Noting that the breast cancer charity’s event Walk the Walk is due to set off this Saturday evening, her motion states that “Council agrees to the lighting up in pink of key council-owned buildings including the City Chambers and the EICC in support of The Moonwalk Scotland 2024.”

At least this motion will be carried without dissent.