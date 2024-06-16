Further Education budget cuts threaten city’s future workforce - Susan Dalgety

A course at Edinburgh College could set you on the path to your future career

​Further education colleges are an essential part of Scotland’s economy. This is where the skilled workforce of tomorrow is born: construction workers, engineers, hospitality staff, software developers - the list of courses and qualifications available at Edinburgh College is as rich and varied as the city’s economy.

​Yet only last week, Shona Struthers, chief executive at umbrella body Colleges Scotland warned MSPs that there are colleges on the brink of running out of cash.

And last month, trade unions warned that proposed budgets cuts at Edinburgh College would see 130 jobs lost over the next three years with whole areas of the curriculum shut down.

“We are literally on our knees trying to keep this essential service alive,” a spokesman for the lecturers union EIF-FELA told this newspaper.

And he got right to the heart of the matter when he said that a “broad and meaningful” education service is essential to all the city’s communities; adding, “…there is a real concern that working class people in Edinburgh are seeing their opportunities narrowed…”

In recent decades there has been a surge in the number of school leavers entering higher education. Around 40 per cent of school leavers head to university, compared to four per cent in the 1960s and around 14 per cent by the start of the 1980s.

The city’s four universities offer a wonderfully diverse range of degrees, from brewing at Heriot Watt, nursing at Queen Margaret University, Islamic and Middle Eastern studies at Edinburgh. And Napier is still the best place in Scotland to study journalism.

But the majority of our school leavers do not want to go to university, nor have the qualifications required. And that is no bad thing.

Imagine a city where everyone was a political scientist or management consultant. It would soon fall apart.

A flourishing economy requires people of all skill levels, from fluent Mandarin speakers to brickies, which is why our further education colleges are crucial to our shared prosperity.

Yet, the Scottish Government has slashed funding to colleges in recent years, leading the Scottish Funding Council to suggest that 21 per cent of the workforce could be cut by 2026, with a disastrous effect on the number and variety of courses they are able to offer.

Just think of all the opportunities lost to young people, ready to take their first step into the world of work, but unable to secure the training required to fulfil their ambitions.

All the Scottish Government’s talk of reducing poverty and growing the economy means nothing if investment in our colleges is cut to the bone.

You don’t need a PhD in economics to work out that without a skilled workforce, the country and our city would soon fall apart.

Nor is it fair that the government spends millions each year paying the university tuition fees for thousands of school leavers, while slashing support for colleges.

Colleges should be the number one priority for government funding, I would argue before universities.