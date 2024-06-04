Future Institute lies in good hands - Angus Robertson
Built in 1879, the Old Royal Infirmary housed the city’s main hospital until 2003. Indeed, aside from our younger citizens, nearly all Edinburgh residents will be very familiar with the infirmary in its former capacity. I’m sure many readers will even have been born there.
Whilst the change in the building’s use might give us cause to reminisce and reflect on our own past, it will also inspire us all to look to the future.
The A-listed building will now be a world-leading hub that will bring together people in interdisciplinary fields—including arts and humanities; health; data science and artificial intelligence—to address global challenges such as the ethics of AI, social inequality, and climate change.
The Institute offers community benefits, too. Alongside new access points from Middle Meadow Walk, a new public square has been created along with a café and exhibition and performance spaces. Collaborative spaces are also available for external organisations and partners.
Edinburgh has always made significant contributions to the world, from philosophy, science, culture, and beyond. The seven-year, multi-million-pound restoration will provide a place in which these contributions can continue to be made from our city. In fact, the 20,000 square metre redevelopment is now one of the largest institutes for interdisciplinary learning, research, and innovation in Europe.
I congratulate all involved in this significant and positive project and look forward to visiting in the near future.
