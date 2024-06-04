​Future Institute lies in good hands - Angus Robertson

The grand front entrance of the new Edinburgh Futures Institute, the result of a major 'recycling' project which has transformed the historical Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh building into a state-of-the-art innovation hub and public space

The Edinburgh Futures Institute has officially opened its doors to the public in the transformed and revitalised Old Royal Infirmary building.

​Built in 1879, the Old Royal Infirmary housed the city’s main hospital until 2003. Indeed, aside from our younger citizens, nearly all Edinburgh residents will be very familiar with the infirmary in its former capacity. I’m sure many readers will even have been born there.

Whilst the change in the building’s use might give us cause to reminisce and reflect on our own past, it will also inspire us all to look to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A-listed building will now be a world-leading hub that will bring together people in interdisciplinary fields—including arts and humanities; health; data science and artificial intelligence—to address global challenges such as the ethics of AI, social inequality, and climate change.

The Institute offers community benefits, too. Alongside new access points from Middle Meadow Walk, a new public square has been created along with a café and exhibition and performance spaces. Collaborative spaces are also available for external organisations and partners.

Edinburgh has always made significant contributions to the world, from philosophy, science, culture, and beyond. The seven-year, multi-million-pound restoration will provide a place in which these contributions can continue to be made from our city. In fact, the 20,000 square metre redevelopment is now one of the largest institutes for interdisciplinary learning, research, and innovation in Europe.