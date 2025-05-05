FWS portrait is a worthy cause for a city crowdfunding project - Susan Dalgety

Susan Smith, left, and Marion Calder, directors of For Women Scotland, cheer as they leave the Supreme Court in London following the landmark ruling against the Scottish Government

It happens occasionally – the Liberal Democrats on the city council come up with a good idea. Their latest wheeze, suggested by Cllr Lewis Younie, is for Edinburgh citizens to donate cash to city projects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at last week’s Finance Committee he said Edinburgh “has a fantastic record of philanthropy and generosity among its residents right across the city.”

Instead of dismissing his idea out of hand, finance convener Cllr Mandy Watt agreed to ask officials for a report, laughingly suggesting that the council could always fund raise for yet another statue of the great thinker David Hume. The idea even won the support of Scottish Green councillor Alex Staniforth, the man who threatened to review Edinburgh Women’s Aid funding recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr’s Younie’s fundraising idea has some merit. Crowdfunders are ten a penny these days, with people asking friends and strangers alike for help for everything from funerals to plastic surgery.

Charities use crowdfunding sites like JustGiving for special appeals or one-off events, such as the Edinburgh Kiltwalk – which is on Sunday 14 September this year if you’re interested.

And campaign group For Women Scotland raised the hundreds of thousands of pounds required to take their case about sex and gender to the Supreme Court through an online appeal.

Apart from a very generous donation of £70,000 from Edinburgh author and philanthropist, JK Rowling, FWS reached their ambitious target from hundreds of modest donations. In these hard-pressed times, why shouldn’t the council try to raise some extra money for special projects. The question is what is a ‘special project’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I doubt if anyone would want to give the council any money for lawyers’ fees or an advertising campaign, but people may be prepared to stump up for improvements to their local play park, to buy books for their neighbourhood library or even help meet the cost of major works like the refurbishment of the King’s Theatre.

The council could even run a competition in the Evening News to see what project residents wanted to support. It would certainly be a lot more fun than the dull but worthy consultations that usually come out of the City Chambers.

To get things started, I would like to suggest that if Cllr Younie’s idea becomes a reality, the council’s first crowdfunder should be to commission artwork in honour of For Women Scotland, whose grit and determination resulted in the historic Supreme Court ruling last month.

Never in recent history have a group of ‘ordinary’ women made such an impact on the legal and political landscape. Two of the directors, Susan Smith and Marion Calder, are Edinburgh residents, and while the third, Trina Budge, lives in Caithness, she is a graduate of Heriot Watt University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No statue could properly capture the energy and vibrancy of the magnificent trio, but a specially commissioned portrait might. I can just see one hanging in the National Portrait Gallery alongside other city luminaries such as Sir Ian Rankin, with a plaque saying: ‘For Women Scotland – Feminist Legends. Commissioned by Edinburgh City Council with funds raised by the people of Edinburgh’.

I am sure Cllr Staniforth would be delighted if his support for a people’s fundraiser resulted in such a great outcome.