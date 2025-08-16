Gags Army shows how humour can help us deal with the trauma of war

Gags Army at the Free Festival is an hour of comedy from British military veterans

So the Oasis bandwagon has rolled out of town. It was a fun few days. Some predictions proved to be accurate, others to be wide of the mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh City Council’s leaked memo warning that the city would be full of overweight middle-aged men proved to be right on the money, although the trams seem to have coped – none seem to have been broken by the overload.

However, Fringe performers’ fears of their sales being affected were utterly groundless, as the Murrayfield gigs had little impact on tickets for my show over any of the three nights. It would appear that overweight middle-aged men don’t just want to singalong to chart hits from the 90s. They like a bit of culture too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fringe is a month-long introspective bubble where participants and audiences ignore the horrors of the world outside. The Ukraine war and the atrocities being carried out by Israel in Gaza fall off the priority list of many while the festival is in town.

So it’s nice to see a couple of shows redressing the balance. Which is apt, given that the Edinburgh Festival itself was founded as a celebration of peace and global unity as Europe began to recover from the carnage of the Second World War.

For three days next week, The Palestine Comedy Club will be presenting Palestine Stands Up, a show with a line-up of comedians who are continuing to run comedy shows in their country and have come to Edinburgh to showcase their talent. If anything illustrates the strength of the human spirit, it is the ability to laugh in the face of adversity.

Likewise, Gags Army at the Free Festival is an hour of comedy from British military veterans who served in the Falklands, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan. Growing out of a workshop which employed comedy as a tool to help them deal with PTSD, it turned out that they were funny guys. They now have a Fringe show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you get the chance, check out these shows. Neither of them shies away from the horrors of war. Both, however, are illustrations of how humour can help us deal with the trauma of violent conflict. And don’t be surprised to see some fat middle-aged blokes wearing bucket hats in the audience.