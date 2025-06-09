Gallagher brothers and tributes provide ready-made Fringe excuse

Definitely Oasis

The 2025 Edinburgh Fringe programme officially hit the streets this week. Although the online programme has been live for a couple of months, the print version is available to pick up from a number of venues and it’s the usual bumper offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 3500 shows in 265 venues across the city in a brochure the size of the old Yellow Pages. It’s really difficult for punters to choose what to see so over the next two months, I’ll be recommending some comedy highlights as well as shamelessly plugging my own show.

The second weekend of this year’s Fringe will undoubtedly see a drop-off in sales due to the Oasis gigs at Murrayfield. While this is unlikely to have much impact on local people buying tickets for Fringe shows, it will almost certainly lead to fewer weekend visitors to the Festival, as hotel prices are going to go through the roof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People from down south or overseas will simply choose to come to Edinburgh on one of the other weekends in August. On the plus side, it will give performers a ready-made explanation for playing to quarter-full rooms. Seasoned Fringe regulars already have a catalogue of excuses which they regularly trot out, such as: “The first weekend is never busy, everyone knows the Fringe doesn’t start until week two”; “The weather was too nice, nobody wants to see a show indoors when they can be drinking outside in the Grassmarket”; or, “The weather was awful, nobody wants to take flyers when it’s raining”. So, this year they can add: “I only had six people in tonight. But what what can you expect? That’s ‘cos of Oasis.”

The Gallagher brothers will themselves have competition from the other side of the carpark at Murrayfield. Tickets are now on sale, priced at only ten quid, for gigs by tribute band Definitely Oasis at The Rink Bar in the the ice rink next door to the stadium. That sounds much better value than seeing the real guys. And it wouldn’t surprise if they’re actually better than Noel and Liam. And it’s yet another comedians’ excuse for playing to a meagre handful of punters – “I only had three men and a dog tonight, but there’s that Oasis tribute band playing up the road.”