Gaza war can be traced back to 1917 promise

Gaza City pictured in 2017. Picture: THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images

The war in Gaza, now thankfully under truce, did not start with Hamas’ bloody attack on October 7 2023. It can be traced back to a 1917 promise by a Scot, the British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour, in his famous Declaration to the prominent Zionist Lord Rothschild. As the veteran BBC correspondent Jane Corbin has written, that letter “lit a fire in the Holy Land, igniting the most intractable conflict of modern times”.

She's not wrong. Soon after the letter, Jewish refugees suffering discrimination and worse began arriving from around the world; in the US, collections were made door-to-door to fund the migration of Jews to Arab Palestine.

The Balfour letter tells Rothschild that the government "view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people". However, in the same sentence it then sets the condition that "nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities".

It's abundantly clear that after the UN forced through recognition of this British project in 1948, the second part of the Declaration has been comprehensively ignored. The violence began after the British attempted to enforce protection of Arab civil and religious rights, by controlling Jewish immigration. A Jewish underground terrorist group, Irgun, killed 91 people including British military and civil servants in Jerusalem's King David Hotel. The UN caved in and awarded Israel statehood, sending a dangerous message to states intent on violence.

Since then Palestinians have seen their land steadily eroded by illegal incursions across the region as Israel turns a blind eye to extreme settler violence, the destruction of their crops and animals and the sabotage of water supplies. Israel is still in breach of UN Security Council resolution 242, ordering it to withdraw from territory it seized after the 1967 "Six Day"war.

After the hellish recent upsurge in conflict which killed over 68,000 people, Donald Trump seeks adulation for the ceasefire. He should instead face justice in The Hague for enabling what the United Nations has formally acknowledged is genocide.