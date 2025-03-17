Get angry, get active and channel rage into positive change

Activists from the American-based anti-abortion group 40 Days For Life outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Picture: John Devlin)

This month means International Women’s Day – a time to reflect on how far we still are from achieving gender equality and to demand action.

And this year that cause seems more important than ever as we see the latent misogyny in Scotland becoming whipped up by the fascism from overseas.

So-called “vigils” outside sexual health clinics – even after the excellent work of Green MSP Gillian Mackay in securing buffer zones – questioning women’s rights over their own bodies; an increase in sexual violence rates, despite improved education about consent, as men feel an entitlement to show power over women with impunity, knowing that society will normally be on their side; an apparent desire to reduce women down to simply our reproductive organs in an attempt to drive a wedge between women’s rights and the rights of trans people.

And globally we are seeing an assault on women’s rights continue. Over 50,000 women giving birth under bombardment in Palestine, women in Afghanistan denied education and work and a reduction in global aid spending – including from our own UK Government – resulting in more poverty and disease which will disproportionately impact on women.

Women have been told to hide their rage for centuries, and our legitimate anger has been characterised as misplaced emotion, illogical or – shudder – “that time of the month”. But we should be angry in the face of this onslaught of misogyny. And we should be active, especially those of us with the power to make change, however small.

As a city councillor it can sometimes feel like it’s impossible to make a difference. Amid tightened budgets and a chaotic administration, it can seem like we are simply lurching from crisis to crisis. And with council bureaucracy, it can take longer than our five-year term to see something go from a good idea to change happening on the ground. But there are things we can do as councillors to fight for women’s equality.

We can make sure we aren’t celebrating abusers or welcoming them to the city. We must make sure our policies protect women of colour from racism, and our public spaces are built with disabled women in mind. We should scrutinise our public spending decisions to make sure they don’t discriminate against trans women. Things may well get worse before they get better, so get angry, get active, and demand your local representatives channel that rage into positive change for all women.

Alys Mumford is Scottish Green Party Councillor for Portobello/Craigmillar