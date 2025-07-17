Get to know your Postcode Pals at the Fringe, that's an order!

Shows taking part in the Postcode Pals initiative include Jack Docherty in The Chief – a spin-off from the award-winning BBC Scotland comedy Scot Squad

No matter how many years at the Fringe we have under our belts, August always seems to speed around the corner. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we’re getting ready to celebrate in style and excitement is building around the office.

This year, our beloved Teviot Row House is still undergoing renovations so it’s been a new adventure to open a brand new venue in Edinburgh University’s Appleton Tower. We have a small but dedicated team of staff who are busy getting Appleton Tower and our returning venues of Patter House and The Museum ready to open. While there are so many finishing touches to get in place this time of year, feeling the excitement start to build around the city makes it worth it.

Plus, this week, our fantastic Postcode Pals initiative returns, which allows local residents from across Edinburgh and the Lothians, Falkirk and Fife to access thousands of discounted tickets.

We have over 125 shows taking part, meaning locals in EH, KY and FK postcodes can secure £6 tickets for some of the Fringe’s biggest shows across our comedy, family and theatre programme. It’s a great way for locals to find their new favourite Fringe show and try out something new.

Some shows taking part in Postcode Pals include Jack Docherty, pictured, in The Chief – a spin-off from the award-winning BBC Scotland comedy Scot Squad – TikTok star Kim Blythe, rising star Alana Jackson, local comic Michael Welch and Ian Pattison’s play Faye’s Red Lines featuring a stunning performance from Gail Watson.

For families, check out Lindsey Cole and Mark Thompson, as well as interactive shows like James Campbell 4 Kids: Reducks that are sure to keep the kids (and parents) entertained!

We’re also very excited to welcome actress, comedian and talk show host Rosie O’Donnell to Edinburgh for her very first Fringe. Rosie has always used her voice to stand up for what she believes in, something the world needs now more than ever.

She’s an incredible talent and storyteller, so I’m looking forward to hearing more about her experiences over the past few decades in her new show with us, Common Knowledge.

With the world’s largest arts festival on our doorstep, it’s great to see locals embracing it and we hope Postcode Pals helps to get residents involved – so start planning your shows now because August is coming up quickly!