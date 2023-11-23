​Getting into the Christmas spirit is getting harder - Karen Koren

Is it just me or is Christmas coming earlier and earlier. I can hear myself saying things my mum used to say all the time, but in this case I think I’m right.

​It's only November after all, okay so we are edging to the end of November – but my neighbour has had her Christmas tree up in her window for weeks.

Edinburgh’s Christmas is in full swing in Princes Street Gardens with the big wheel and other very colourful rides, that I would never go on in a million years – but lots of people love the adrenaline rush!

The lights of Edinburgh’s Christmas Tree on the Mound were switched on on Monday evening. Standing 18m tall, illuminating the city centre for the holiday season. The tree, which is gifted by Vestland in Norway to Edinburgh, is the latest in a tradition that has taken place since 1947.

I’m having real problems getting into the Christmas spirit this year, I can you tell. There is so much to do, for one or two days of eating, drinking, playing family games and exchanging presents.

To be honest it’s the buying all the presents and finding the time that’s the worst – as in my case, I have a growing family and the only one I have bought anything for so far is our newest arrival, Penny Ellen, who at nearly five months is kind of ruling our lives

Not so much mine, but daughter Katy and her husband Fredrik are having sleepless nights, due to their beautiful but very active Penny.

The bottom line really is that I am going to miss them as they will be going to Fredrik’s parents for Christmas for Penny’s first ever Christmas.

This is what grandparents need to go through to be fair to all and miss every second Christmas. I shouldn’t complain as they are coming home on Boxing Day and I will have next Christmas to look forward to.

That’s the message that Christmas gives us – is being fair to all and cherishing and enjoying family.

To be honest, I am really looking forward to the festivities – it’s just a matter of getting prepared.

I have to order the tree which I will do today. I always buy a Caring Christmas Tree from Bethany Christian Trust. I know then that I will be helping some people in Scotland who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. It’s the least I can do.

Once I have the tree ordered, everything falls into place. The work is worth it and I can’t wait to have the tree up and the decorations up which transforms the house to a cosy warm place to be, but maybe not for a couple of weeks yet.