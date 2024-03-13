​Getting on top of housebreaking and keyless car theft - Iain Ramsay

Detective Supt Iain Ramsay

​Acquisitive crime and in particular housebreaking and vehicle theft, remain key priorities for us and here in the Capital we have a dedicated investigation team that responds specifically to them.

A trend we saw increasingly towards the end of 2023 was the keyless theft of vehicles using easily acquired technology, which allows criminals to steal high-value vehicles in seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A national response was instigated named Operation Enzone and all Scottish divisions worked closely with specialist internal departments, agencies and the motor industry in an effort to reduce this crime. Thanks to targeted enforcement we have seen a downturn in keyless theft, but we will continue to raise awareness of such offences to help ensure the public don’t become easy targets.

Capital cops have a dedicated housebreaking unit

Since the start of 2024 there have been a number of notable court outcomes. On 22 January, 29-year-old Sam Atkins was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of 69-year-old Charles Paul and the serious assault of a woman, both of whom sustained horrific knife wounds.

On 20 February, 39-year-old Joseph Haughian was given five years in prison after throwing a homemade petrol bomb at his victims’ home in Moredun back in 2021. This incident caused significant fear and alarm for those affected and we responded swiftly to ensure the safety of the homeowners and bring Haughian to justice.

On 27 February, John O’Flaherty was given a lifelong restriction order and a minimum five-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting women and girls over the course of 16 years during the 1980s and 90s. The 67-year-old was subject to a major PPU investigation after his survivors came forward. Their evidence highlighted his appalling criminal behaviour and provided detectives with an opportunity to investigate crimes going back 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we will continue with our daily response to ongoing criminality in Edinburgh, we are also now in the planning stage for the summer months, where the Capital’s population will double to around one million people for the start of the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe. The majority of those who live, work or visit the city will not be affected by crime, but we must be alive to the fact that enhanced numbers of people can result in an increase in reported crime.

Detectives will work alongside uniformed colleagues from Edinburgh Division and from Police Scotland’s Partnerships, Prevention and Community Wellbeing Unit to tackle issues such as public space violence, offences arising as a result of over consumption of alcohol and public protection crimes, such as sexual assault and domestic violence. Anyone looking for advice to keep themselves safe, not just during the summer, but all year round can visit our website at www.scotland.police.uk.

Over the summer, we also see a huge influx of motorcycle tourists, with European holiday makers coming through the city on their way to the north of Scotland and Operation Soteria is our ongoing campaign to mitigate and address motorcycle thefts through proactive enforcement and by highlighting crime prevention advice to tourists and locals alike via various channels and platforms.