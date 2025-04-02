Cllr Stephen Jenkinson, City Transport and Environment Convener

In my time as an elected council member, the concern which comes up time and again in my conversations with residents is our roads.

We’ve been told in no uncertain terms that the people of Edinburgh want continued work and investment in our network and that’s what I’m committed to delivering. Road safety also goes hand in hand with road condition and investment, better maintained roads equal safer roads.

We have two important reports to consider at Committee which address these key issues. Our Road Safety Delivery Plan combined with our Roads and Infrastructure Investment -

Capital Delivery Priorities will see over £30m invested across our city in the next financial year.

Surfacing works being carried out on the west side of North Bridge

These works cover everything from major projects like the Dalmahoy Junction, through to carriageway resurfacing and maintaining our pavements, speed reduction measures, accident and investigation prevention, safer travel around our schools and much more.

For roads, pavement and paths improvements, this is an area we’ve committed extra funding to in successive budgets, with £11m in 2023/24, £12.5m in 2024/25 and £12.5m this year. As a result, last year, we saw a record 460,000m² of carriageways receiving treatment and I’m hopeful we’ll see similar results this year. We’ll also be looking to build on our promising Road Condition Indicator (RCI) score, which saw a record positive shift last year.

This is far from the only area we are making significant investments. In February I was lucky enough to visit Bankhead Depot to meet colleagues and see our new fleet of heavy goods vehicles with enhanced safety features. We’ve invested over £25m in these HGVs along with our welfare buses for pupils with Additional Support Needs and I’m confident that we now have the most advanced local authority fleet in Scotland when it comes to safety features. Our residents can take comfort in the fact that safety is at the heart of delivering our core services.

Another important project which we’ll hear about at Committee is the King’s Theatre Public Realm Improvements which intersects with the Meadows to Union Canal active travel project. Working collaboratively with the King’s Theatre refurbishment team, our aim is to incorporate a new walking, wheeling and cycling route that aligns with existing plans that were in development to avoid the need for future works to be carried out.

From enhancing accessibility through step-free access, increasing pavement areas for those walking and wheeling, and introducing contraflow cycling arrangements, there are a host of positive proposals which have now been shared with Tollcross Community Council, ward councillors and other project stakeholders. This is an excellent example of working together with a large-scale development to create the best outcome for the people of our city.

Finally there was some welcome news last week which saw the roads on North Bridge reopening slightly ahead of schedule, with footways to fully reopen later in the year. This temporary closure to northbound traffic was due to essential resurfacing works which began in February. We’re now getting towards the final phase of the project which is hugely promising for the city.

I’m aware there is much still to be done, however I’m confident that we’re on the right track for delivering the changes which our city deserves.

Councillor Stephen Jenkinson is the Transport and Environment Convener at the City of Edinburgh Council