Getting the right help from the right people at the right time

We need a joined-up approach from a range of agencies who have shared aims and objectives, says Superintendent Paul Gillespie (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

I am absolutely delighted to be trusted with leading Police Scotland’s partnership portfolio in Edinburgh and fortunate to have a fantastic team of officers and staff working in collaboration with key stakeholders to deliver safer communities across the Capital.

During my tenure as a police officer, I have learned all too well that we cannot solve the problems and meet the complex needs of communities in isolation. What is required is a measured, systematic and joined-up approach from a range of agencies who have shared aims and objectives.

Alongside our colleagues in the health services, for instance, we are working to deliver better approaches to supporting those in a mental health crisis whenever they dial 999. Through the Mental Health Pathway initiative, those who call requiring specialist assistance are triaged and dealt with by trained mental health practitioners. This ensures they receive the right help, from the right people at the right time.

We also know that our partners at Edinburgh City Council, and third sector youth organisations, can play an important role in helping identify young people at risk of becoming involved in criminal activity. Together, we can explore opportunities to engage with these youths and put in place early intervention and diversionary tactics that prevent them from going through the criminal justice system and instead, make more positive life choices, which can in turn have added benefits for the communities in which they reside.

We have enjoyed a very positive start to 2025, with continued engagement with our partners and communities. Our police officers continue to deal with challenging and dynamic incidents in the city and do so each day with outstanding professionalism. It is vital to maintain and develop new relationships, to contribute to ensuring Edinburgh remains a safe place to live, work and visit.

We are looking forward to the spring, and the lighter nights, where we will focus on the prevention of antisocial behaviour across our local communities, supporting partners to deliver diversion and intervention projects.

The team has a focus on working with our partners to prevent violent crime and crimes committed in retail premises. Creative and innovative approaches are being developed to ensure residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the city safely.

I am also looking forward to the summer where I will lead the Operation Summer City team, supporting the safe delivery of the Edinburgh International Festival and the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Planning is well underway as the city anticipates welcoming a record number of visitors. There will also be a series of concerts during July and August across Edinburgh which will increase visitor numbers. As ever, our officers are looking forward to engaging with people from across the globe, welcoming them to enjoy all that the city has to offer.

Superintendent Paul Gillespie, Edinburgh Division Partnerships