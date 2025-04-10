Gilded Balloon is shaping up for a great Festival - Karen Koren

Michelle Brasier PIC: Nick Robertson

It’s shaping up to be a wonderful year at the Gilded Balloon, as we’ve just added 86 more shows to our 2025 Edinburgh Fringe lineup. This year’s season is already set to be one for the history books.

We’re excited to return to our regular venues at the National Museum and Patter House on Chambers Street, in addition we will be setting up camp at Appleton Tower. This marks an exciting expansion for us, and while it’s a new venture we’re thrilled to bring our signature blend of entertainment to a new venue hub just a stone’s throw from our beloved Teviot.

Our latest additions include everything from rising stars to seasoned pros, debuts to Fringe veterans, jaw-dropping magic to historical drama, soap and sitcom icons to award-winning theatre and even an IKEA flatpack furniture competition. There’s truly a show for everyone! There are a few shows that I can’t wait for you to see. Jack Docherty returns as Scotland’s favourite cop in The Chief: Still No Apologies, while last year’s sell-out stars Mhairi Black and Christopher Hall present their brand new work-in-progress shows.

Australian comedy icon and Gilded Balloon favourite Michelle Brasier (pictured) will grace the stage, alongside Scottish comedy legend Fred MacAulay, social media sensation Kim Blythe and EastEnders, while Coronation Street star Michelle Collins makes her Fringe debut in a one-woman play Motorhome Marilyn.

Comedy lovers will be spoiled for choice this year. Don’t miss last year’s So You Think You’re Funny? winner Alana Jackson’s debut hour; Eden Sher’s return with I Was in A Sitcom and Shamik Chakrabarti makes his international debut as one of India’s breakout comic voices. And of course, we’re thrilled to welcome back our flagship shows So You Think You’re Funny? and Late’n’Live.

We’re also proud to showcase women-led stories this year. Girl Pop! tells the story of a 2000s girl group reuniting after years apart, while Well Behaved Women follows three 19th-century friends hosting a séance with mysterious consequences.

Meanwhile, Mary: A Gig Theatre Show offers a live music take on the tale of Mary Queen of Scots, following its sold-out run at last year’s Fringe.

And that’s just the beginning. There’s so much more to come. I encourage you to head over to our website and explore our full programme, and be sure to keep an eye out for some incredible shows still to be announced in the weeks ahead.