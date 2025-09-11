Gilded Balloon stays inflated for more autumnal fun - Karen Koren

Felicty Ward

We’ve wrapped up another successful Edinburgh Fringe at Gilded Balloon, but there’s plenty more to come as we head into autumn.

After many busy weeks, we’ve moved out of our summer home in the Old Town back down to Leith and taken some time to assess and look back at everything the team achieved this year and how we can make 2026 even bigger and better.

It was a year of celebrations with our 40th birthday, exciting reunions, award-winners and sold-out runs.

We welcomed over 200 shows across the month covering a huge range of genres including musicals, theatre, children’s shows, drag, new writing and of course comedy.

It was a joy having the chance to watch so many of these amazing shows and spend time with new artists, returning acts and life-long friends.

We’re very excited to build on everything we’ve been able to present this year for our 2026 programme, but before then we have many more projects and shows in Edinburgh and across Scotland.

Next month we kick-off the autumn edition of The Big Comedy Roadshow, our live comedy show featuring TV names and the hottest up-and-coming talent.

The brilliant Australian comic Felicity Ward is headlining. Ward recently reached the final of Dancing with the Stars in Australia it ’s great to have her back in the UK.

Joining Felicity is Brennan Reece, seen in Live At The Apollo; Ross Leslie "funny, funny man" and last year's winner of So You think You’re Funny, Alana Jackson.

Compering is the lovely Amy Matthews. They will all take to the stage from the 9-12 October at St Andrews Byre Theatre, Ayr Gaiety Theatre, Haddington Corn Exchange, Arbroath Webster Memorial Theatre and finish up at Glasgow's Tron Theatre.

All info on our website gildedballoon.co.uk