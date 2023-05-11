Gilded Balloon’s rip-roaring return - Karen Koren

Jack Docherty debuts Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives at the Fringe

Housed across our three major venue hubs and at The Queen’s Hall, this marks a triumphant return to the festival showcasing a line-up of unmissable live entertainment.

We are known for a rip-roaring roster, our latest additions include a new show from Jon Culshaw (Dead Ringers, The Impressions Show) who returns with “Imposter Syndrome”. American comedian, actress and plus-size model Megan Stalter (Queer As Folk, HBO’s Hacks) joins us and promises “An Evening of Mayhem” in her Festival debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Docherty, the BAFTA-winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely debuts “Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives”, reminiscing on the time spent with David Bowie on his chat show in 1997.

For the youngest visitors, The Slightly Annoying Elephant is brought to life by award-winning home of puppetry Little Angel Theatre, based on the original book by David Walliams. There are also musical-comedy versions of Shakespeare’s greatest works in Smashing Shakespeare and a quest to summon the seventh wonder of the imaginary world in Glom Glom and the Musical Monster Millipede.

The Chase’s Vixen Jenny Ryan breaks away from teatime telly to make her Fringe debut in “Out of the Box”. Over 230 episodes of Friends are retold through the eyes of the character who kept everyone caffeinated in “FRIEND (The One with Gunther)”. Loose Woman Kaye Adams presents a live edition of her How to Be 60 podcast.

Following his Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award nomination, rising star Paul Black brings a dose of “Nostalgia” to the Fringe following a sell-out run at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stars from Ru Paul’s Drag Race are amongst the fab Queens on offer this Fringe. For the first time ever, three favourites – Lawrence Chaney, Trinity K. Bonet and Victoria Scone – will perform their all-new line up show “Drag Stars of Comedy”, appropriately hosted at The Queen’s Hall.

Viral sensation Bailey J Mills makes their debut with “Unfiltered + Scummy”. In other news for fans of drag and cabaret, A’Whora, Sminty Drop, Kiki Snatch and Coco Couture come together to pay tribute to Moulin Rouge in the sickening burlesque extravaganza Lady Marmite.

Gilded Balloon’s original home of comedy is also proud to host some of this year’s most exciting debuts including shows from Kathy Maniura, Robbie McShane, Kuan-Wen Huang, Shane Daniel Byrne, Joe White, Ginny Hogan, Jaz Mattu, Cam Gavinski and Chelsea Hart.

From Australia the Hairy Godmothers invite audiences to Be Their Guest in A Whole New World of adult fairytale with Dizney in Drag alongside their late-night offering Wet, which explores the vast oceans of femininity; Club Cummings regular Jesus L’Oreal (he/hymn) delivers a sacre-licious hour of song, dance and Jehovah’s Fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad