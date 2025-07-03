Giving succour to repressive regime

Bobby Vylan crowdsurfs during the Glastonbury festival where he led the crowd in a chant of 'death, death to the IDF' (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

I’m not sure how many people had heard of the obnoxious Bob Vylan before this weekend, but the so-called “punk rapper” seems to have generated more publicity from his call at Glastonbury for the murder of Israeli soldiers than all of the other acts combined.

The rights and wrongs of the BBC’s failure to pull the plug on live coverage of his show aside, I really do wonder if those middle-class people shelling out up to £28,000 for a furnished yurt and then waving Palestine flags and whooping at every anti-Israeli message from the stage really understood what they were doing.

On October 7, 2023 young Israelis were enjoying themselves at a festival, just like the Glastonbury audience, except 1320 of them didn’t survive the night after the savage attack by Hamas fighters and 250 others were taken hostage. Young women were raped before they were killed.

When all is said and done, those who cheer for Hamas and its sponsor Iran give succour to a repressive, religious regime which curtails basic liberties for women and, apart from crushing freedom of expression, has a penchant for hanging people it doesn’t like from cranes. Give me support for the only functioning democracy in the Middle East every time.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian