Giving succour to repressive regime
The rights and wrongs of the BBC’s failure to pull the plug on live coverage of his show aside, I really do wonder if those middle-class people shelling out up to £28,000 for a furnished yurt and then waving Palestine flags and whooping at every anti-Israeli message from the stage really understood what they were doing.
On October 7, 2023 young Israelis were enjoying themselves at a festival, just like the Glastonbury audience, except 1320 of them didn’t survive the night after the savage attack by Hamas fighters and 250 others were taken hostage. Young women were raped before they were killed.
When all is said and done, those who cheer for Hamas and its sponsor Iran give succour to a repressive, religious regime which curtails basic liberties for women and, apart from crushing freedom of expression, has a penchant for hanging people it doesn’t like from cranes. Give me support for the only functioning democracy in the Middle East every time.
Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian