Glasgow Queen Street station needs swipe ‘n’ go option for toilets

Queen Street station still has toilet charges unlike Glasgow Central

Far be it from me to heap fresh fuel on the ancient smoldering feud between Scotland’s two great cities, but this has to be said. Glasgow, Edinburgh has shamed you.

Last week I found myself in the newly refurbished Queen Street Station. Used to be a mighty cathedral to train travellers’ needs, with a helpful selection of fast food outlets, a reliable Boots the Chemist, well-stocked WH Smith and, of course, a pub. No idea what it was called, but it went through several revamps, most of which involved riotous tartan interiors, loud tellies, sticky tables and silent but efficient bar staff.

The ladies toilet was convenient, clean and boasted a weird piece of modern art. Now the whole station has been given a glow-up, apparently by a 12 year-old who hates the travelling public. Gone are the snack, coffee and even alcohol options. Books and magazines are a thing of the past. The ladies loo has gone underground.

Now, if you’ve just popped off the 15.45 from Edinburgh, having treated yourself to a nice coffee at Waverley and you are 66 years old with a bladder that still bears the scars of being battered by two pregnancies, you need to go, and you need to go now.

There are two flights of stairs down to the bunker-like loos. They seem to go on forever. A quick turn to the left and I was closing in on relief, but suddenly, what’s this? Turnstiles? 50p to spend a penny? Come on, Glasgow. Nearly peed myself laughing.

Fifty pence, and it has to be coin of the realm. Go on, check your pockets now. Got one? No, neither did I. As a matter of fact, the four other women down there didn’t either.

One had a pound coin, but there’s no way of getting change unless you go back up to the concourse, and good luck trying to buy something that will give you a 50p in that change.

The obvious solution would have been one of those change machines you get at amusement arcades. I like them. You always think you’ve won something when the smaller coins rattle out.

There’s no cashless option, either. I assume this is a deliberate “retro styling” choice. Cash free payments are ubiquitous today. I’ve seen busking pipers on Princes Street butchering Elvis hits sporting little machines to take online donations. Personally I’d give them money to stop.

Now, had there been some forewarning that a coin would be required then we, that is me and the other women now crossing their legs, could have planned ahead.

I realise that this might disturb the aesthetics of the architect’s vision of the station’s sleek futuristic interior, but perhaps something as mundane as a sign at the top of the stairs with the words “Need toilets? Need 50p”.

A cheery chappie suddenly breezed past. He had a Scotrail badge on. He said nothing to us, but grinned as he went up to one turnstile. When he was sure we were watching, he opened it with a little trick. You bet we shot through. Seriously, Queen Street Station, 50p to spend a penny? Waverley welcomes all to pee for free. Get a grip, get a sign or get with the 21st century. Get cash free “swipe and go” technology. It is a toilet after all.