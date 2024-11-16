Global climate change talking shop now becoming a very bad joke

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, front left, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrive for a group photo at the COP29 UN Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Three years ago, when COP26 was held in Glasgow, we could remain tentatively optimistic. It was held in Scotland, a country with declining oil reserves and rich in renewables, with the Greens in government.

Superficially, it looked like global leaders were taking the future of our planet seriously. Since then, the whole global talking shop is becoming a very bad joke,

Last year, COP28 was held in Dubai, and this year Azerbaijan is host to COP29. From the frying pan into the fire. Letting the Azeris host a climate change conference is a very bad idea. It’s an an oil-rich country led by a very dodgy bloke who believes oil to be a “gift from God”.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Alyev succeeded his father as the country’s leader which should give a pretty clear clue as to how trustworthy he is.

No “elected” leader who takes over from their dad is ever anything other than deeply sinister. He won the award of Corruption’s “Person Of The Year” in 2012, and he and his family have huge vested interests in the country’s banks and its vast oil and gas reserves. He even looks a baddie from a 1990s comedy movie

The US is still taking the threat of global warming seriously, for the next two months at any rate. Joe Biden did not attend the conference himself, but sent a team of senior government experts and environmental advisers.

Expect that all to change drastically in January when a mentally-unstable permatanned climate denier moves into the White House. Wherever COP30 is held, don’t expect Donald Trump to send any serious representatives. I wouldn’t be surprised if he announced he was putting Homer Simpson in charge of the environment. I know he’s only a cartoon character, but the US President Elect thinks Hannibal Lecter is real.

After all, Trump’s cabinet appointments so far have certainly been predictably off-the-wall. Elon Musk has been put in charge of a new role, head of the department of government efficiency. Musk has vowed to cut $2 trillion from public expenditure, a move even described as “crazy” by the Daily Telegraph.

Orange Donald says the new department is essential to the “save America movement”, a cornerstone of which is cutting “excessive expenditure”. And who’s in charge of that? A guy who’s frittering away billions on his own private space rocket. D’uh!!

That’s not all. The next US defence secretary is going to be Fox News host Pete Hesgeth. Was that actually announced this week, or have I just wandered into some kind of surreal dystopian parallel universe? OK, the guy may be an army veteran, but his last gig was reading the news, for pity’s sake. Would any government in this country trust someone like Huw Edwards to be in charge of the military?

Anyway, back to COP29, where we can expect more fine words and pray for some genuine action. Since the autumn of 2021, the one politician who has been actively trying to bring down the West’s carbon emissions is Vladimir Putin. Admittedly, he did it by closing down the oil and gas pipelines from Russia to the rest of Europe, but every little helps. To end global warming we need more than hot air.