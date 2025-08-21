Global matters matter to our daily life - Ian Murray

International affairs can often feel distant from daily life in Edinburgh. But the truth is that international events and Britain’s place in the world directly affect us all: from the price of food in our shops, to the cost of our energy bills, to the security of the jobs on which we rely.

Nowhere is this clearer than in Ukraine. Russia’s illegal invasion devastated Ukraine and destabilised the European continent. It also sent shockwaves through global energy markets, driving up bills and worsening the cost-of-living crisis for families here in Edinburgh. Peace and security in Europe is not only a moral imperative, it is central to building prosperity and stability here at home. Despite the importance of our international relationships, for too long Britain’s voice on the world stage was diminished. Chaotic Conservative foreign policy undermined our reputation, weakened our alliances, and squandered our international leadership. At home, they attacked respected institutions like universities and the BBC, weakening the soft power which is such a source of strength. That failure left Britain less secure, with families across Edinburgh paying the price. Over the past year, this Labour Government has begun to put things right. The Prime Minister has reconnected Britain with our allies, restoring trust with our European neighbours and the US. We are once again a reliable partner, a dependable ally, and a good neighbour. That matters not only for Ukraine’s future but for our own, because standing together with our allies is the foundation for economic stability and lower bills at home. I’ve written previously here that Labour’s first mission in government is to grow the economy. This sits at the heart of everything we do, including our foreign policy. We are using Britain’s diplomatic network to attract investment, open new markets for exporters, and shape the rules of global trade so that they work for us. As Secretary of State for Scotland, my Brand Scotland campaign has begun selling the best of Scottish goods, services, and culture to the world. One year into government, we have already made huge progress with over £120 billion of inward investment and negotiated three major trade agreements: with the US, India, and the EU. Together, these deals will add almost £14 billion to our economy every year. They will mean new opportunities for businesses in Scotland, more well-paid and secure jobs for working people, and more investment flowing into industries of the future. Since last year's general election, 384,000 new jobs have already been created.